Charismatic WR Humiliates Jets Teammates With Hilarious London Quiz

Football is a serious business but every now and then, it’s good to keep things light. For the New York Jets, that’s where wide receiver Keelan Cole steals the show.

The offensive playmaker may be known for his ability as a deep threat on the field but he’s known for his charismatic personality off it. Cole is the resident funnyman of the Green & White franchise and he takes his job to heart.

After a recent practice in London, the wide-out interviewed different Jets’ stars, asking them to explain common British phrases and the answers were priceless. Enjoy the full segment below!

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Cole Gets Topical During London Week





Play



❓ Keelan's Questions: How Well Do The Jets Know UK Phrases? | New York Jets Jets WR Keelan Cole takes the mic and hilariously quizzes his teammates on popular UK phrases. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-10-09T11:28:39Z

When you take the show on the road, you have to relate to your audience. Cole understood that when he touched down in the United Kingdom but his teammates weren’t quite as prepared.

The “London Edition” of “Keelan’s Questions” hit on all the obvious and not so obvious sayings that you might hear across the pond, like “fancy a cuppa,” a “brolly,” or “bangers and mash.”

Line up the list of clueless stooges because Cole had a field day with these expressions. Running back Michael Carter, quarterback Zach Wilson and fellow wide receivers Corey Davis and Denzel Mims were all victims, but the best exchange had to be with offensive tackle Morgan Moses.

The wide receiver asked Moses and Mims what the meal bangers and mash was and neither had the slightest idea. For those who don’t know, this is a popular British dish that generally consists of sausage and mashed potatoes. Mims tried to check the question card for an answer but Moses’ response was even better.

First, the veteran right tackle asked, “can you tell me what’s on the menu?” Sorry Morgan, no hints — unless you count Cole’s baby scenario between a cow and a chicken. That one didn’t help Moses much either, as his blank stare said it all in a hilarious “pin-drop” moment.

It’s nice to see stuff like this because you can tell the team is loosening up. If you go back a week and a half ago, I’d bet you people weren’t laughing too much after practice. There was a dark cloud over the organization and that tends to kill morale in a team sport like football.

That’s what makes “glue guys” like Cole so important. Whether it’s a silly quiz-off or a much-needed smile, the former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver always brings that positivity. In a long and grueling season, that sense of spirit can build comradery and help win games.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Cole Is the Perfect Auxiliary Weapon





Play



"We Need To Execute" | 2-Minute Drill: Keelan Cole | The New York Jets | NFL WR Keelan Cole checks in from London on Zach Wilson being named rookie of the week, the potential of the receiving group and more in this 2-minute drill. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-10-08T22:16:53Z

Cole knows his role in the locker room but he also knows his job on the field. The wide receiver is the perfect supplemental piece, although he’s unlikely to ever break out as a star.

When everyone’s healthy, the undrafted product is the Jets’ WR4. Davis, Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder are currently the starters and Cole usually rotates with the rookie on the outside. Mims then slots in for Davis and Braxton Berrios for Crowder. It’s a very deep group that can increase explosiveness by subbing in and out.

The major complaint I have with Mike LaFleur’s usage of his wide receivers so far is that he hasn’t done much rotating. Yes, there have been injuries, but even when Crowder and Cole were out, Moore and Berrios received the lion’s share of the snaps alongside Davis.

Then when Moore was out, it was Davis, Cole and Crowder. The Jets offensive coordinator has often blamed this lack of diversity on shortened drives, noting that longer possessions would call for more substitutions. That’s true, but it’s not the entire story.

Why can’t Mims or Cole come in if Davis and Moore are struggling to get going? Or why can’t Davis and Mims ever take the field at the same time, or Moore and Cole, or Crowder and Berrios? Is the playbook that complex? If it is, that’s another problem. LaFleur seems to have his wide receivers cornered into different boxes when he’s supposed to be setting them free on the rest of the league.

Probably one of the most underrated throws from Zach Wilson today The touch on this ball is a thing of BEAUTY And what a sideline toe tap grab from Keelan Cole 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OVIT33892b — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) October 3, 2021

Cole told team reporter Eric Allen that it’s good to know that “whoever is in [the game], they’re going to make that play,” but that hasn’t always been the case this season. There have been a ton of drops to go along with players running incorrect routes on occasion.

As for the Jets’ personal ray of sunshine, Cole is coming off his best outing so far, with three receptions for 92 yards against the Tennessee Titans.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Jets’ Signing Having Understated Impact on Field, Vocal One off It