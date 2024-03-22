Cowboys Predicted to Snag Jets Free Agent After Tyron Smith Signing

The New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys could be swapping offensive linemen this offseason.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN said Tyron Smith joining the green and white has left a void in the trenches for America’s Team.

“If Dallas wants to move 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith from left guard to left tackle, [Laken] Tomlinson could step in at guard, where his size would be a plus for a team that failed to impress in short-yardage and goal-line situations a year ago,” Barnwell explained.

Barnwell listed the Cowboys as the “best fit” for Tomlinson. Gang Green released the $40 million starter ahead of free agency in a cost-cutting move.

The Door Is Open for a Potential Tomlinson Return to the Jets

Tomlinson, 32, hasn’t gotten much traction from other teams on the open market since being released. If that continues to be the case the door is open for a potential return to the green and white down the line.

Tomlinson was originally signed to be a starter back in 2022, but if he were to return to NY this offseason it would be as a backup.

“Pricing and expectations are everything. At a $13 million price tag and as the most expensive member of a wildly disappointing New York offensive line, Tomlinson was a problem. Viewed through a more realistic lens at age 32, though, he’s a solid guard who offers more as a run-blocker than a pass-blocker,” Barnwell explained. “While his best work came with the 49ers when Kyle Shanahan was still leaning more toward zone concepts, he’s probably best in a gap scheme where his size and power play up.”

The former Duke product disappointed in his two seasons in New York, but he was always available. Tomlinson ended up appearing in 34 out of 34 possible games and was the one constant on an offensive line that was in constant turmoil. Tomlinson was also revered for his leadership qualities.

Insider Curious About Tyron Smith – Jets Free Agency

Smith revealed during his chat with the media that the free agency sweepstakes came down to a return to Dallas or the Jets.

“The Jets got Tyron Smith for $6.5 million guaranteed. That’s such a low number any risk is worth the potential reward. But the fact 31 other teams were out/made no run at someone with Smith’s resume is puzzling or alarming, depending on if you’re glass half full vs empty. Can’t help but wonder if there’s something there. Time will tell,” Connor Hughes of SNY said on social media.

A fan accused the Jets of “bidding against themselves” which Hughes quickly responded to.

“They didn’t bid against themselves. They refuse to get played like that now — why Douglas is so set on his numbers. No Jets tax,” Hughes explained. “They felt they were writing a contract for the Cowboys to match. That’s why it’s structured the way it is — Joe wasn’t going to do someone else’s work for them. Everyone was stunned when he accepted. They never thought he would.”

Credit to Smith he said that the contract he signed is a sign of his track record with injuries and he thought it was a fair deal. It works out for everyone.

The Jets protected themselves if Smith got hurt and if he stays healthy he will be rewarded handsomely.