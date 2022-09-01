Recent Jets Draft Pick Makes Departure Official, Joins NYC Rival

The New York Jets lost several young pieces at the 53-man deadline this year and there are really two ways you can look at it.

One; the Jets roster is more talented than ever and they’ve done a great job developing their prospects. Two; general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh chose to waive the wrong players, considering how popular their cuts were around the NFL.

There’s no right or wrong answer, but your opinion on that divide probably coincides with your level of NYJ optimism in 2022. The Jets were always going to suffer some departures but the sheer amount that occurred was unexpected — and one or two players appeared to leave by choice.

La’Mical Perine Heads to Philadelphia

It was first reported that former fourth-round running back La’Mical Perine was leaving to join the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad on August 31, after his agency tweeted out the news.

Later that day, Perine all but confirmed this story by posting four bald eagle emojis.

Today on September 1, the Eagles made things official, sharing that the roster move was complete. This was more of an anticipated loss for the Jets, even if Coach Saleh tells you that they wanted all their younger cuts back on the practice squad.

Perine was replaced not once, but twice in the draft after being selected by the Adam Gase regime in 2020. With Breece Hall and Michael Carter at the top of the depth chart, the former Florida Gator found himself behind players like Ty Johnson, Tevin Coleman (also released), and standout rookie Zonovan “Bam” Knight.

Having said all that, The Jet Press summed up what most Jets fans were thinking: “Not much of a surprise here. La’Mical Perine looked like an improved player this summer but he was buried on the depth chart. Wonder if the Jets bring back Tevin Coleman or add another RB to their practice squad.”

Not much of a surprise here. La’Mical Perine looked like an improved player this summer but he was buried on the depth chart. Wonder if the #Jets bring back Tevin Coleman or add another RB to their practice squad. https://t.co/Ia4any3F5j — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) August 31, 2022

2020 Implosion Continues

Whether Perine’s exit was expected or not, it doesn’t make it any less frustrating to waste draft capital — and the 2020 class is becoming a major blemish on Douglas’ record as GM.

Some have said that the Jets should just blow this class up but it’s doing just fine imploding on its own. Mekhi Becton is set to miss his second-straight season. Denzel Mims just requested a trade and is reportedly “frustrated” with his role on the team. And Jabari Zuniga just left for Seattle after he was cut for the second year in a row — despite playing much better this summer.

Those were three out of the first four picks in 2020 and the fourth, safety Ashtyn Davis, survived cuts by the skin of his teeth. Somehow, it gets worse from there.

Miles Sanders practicing for the first time in 2-plus weeks. Also on the field: former Jets RB La’Mical Perine. pic.twitter.com/0aNVynGRx3 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 1, 2022

The Jets had three fourth-round picks that offseason and the entire trio is now gone after Perine skipped town. Cameron Clark was the hard-luck loss after his neck injury forced an early retirement. Quarterback James Morgan just wasn’t any good.

The final two picks were actually the best of the class — cornerback Bryce Hall and punter Braden Mann — but one could argue that even those two have underperformed at times (more so Mann than Hall). Douglas did hit on two UDFAs initially in DE Bryce Huff and CB Javelin Guidry, but the latter was just claimed by the Arizona Cardinals.

Counting UDFAs, that leaves six players from an 18-man group in just over two years’ time. Seven if you count WR Lawrence Cager, who was released and later returned as a tight end. That’s including Becton and Mims by the way, whose future grows more uncertain by the day.

Not ideal — and fans will hope and pray that the 2021 draft class doesn’t continue this trend after losing safety Jason Pinnock and priority UDFA Isaiah Dunn after one short season.