Jets Enter Free Agency Talks With 2-Time Pro Bowler: Report

The New York Jets are looking to add some more brutus beefcake to their defensive line.

According to the NFL’s transaction report, Gang Green hosted veteran nose tackle Linval Joseph on a visit to the team facilities on Friday, October 21.

The Missing Piece on the Jets’ Defensive Line

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network added to the report saying Joseph would have an opportunity to end his career where it all started.

The longtime NFL’er originally started his professional career as the No. 46 overall pick in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft.

Joseph started his career with the New York Giants spending four seasons there. Then he moved on and spent the next six years with the Minnesota Vikings. Most recently he has been a key cog on the Los Angeles Chargers for the past two seasons.

Garafolo asked a Jets source how many defensive linemen do they need considering that’s the strength of the team?

The source replied, “all of them.”

This past offseason the Jets let homegrown talent Foley Fatukasi walk in free agency. He signed a massive three-year deal for over $30 million to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former UConn product was a key cog in the Jets’ run defense and after letting him walk, they never truly replaced him with a significant piece this offseason.

Instead, the Jets opted to add a bunch of pieces to the rest of the defense in hopes that would curtail their run defense issues.

So far so good as the Jets have held opponents to 105.3 rushing yards per game through the first six weeks of the season. That is the 12th-best mark in the NFL which places them in the upper third of the league.

Linval Joseph Has to Be Better Than What the Jets Have

It is fair to wonder how much gas a 34-year-old veteran has left in the tank at this point in his career. However, it has to be better than what the Jets are currently rolling out on a week-to-week basis.

Right now the Jets are relying on the likes of Solomon Thomas and Nathan Shepherd to deliver. Respectfully they just aren’t cut from the same cloth as Joseph.

At one point Thomas was the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, but he hasn’t lived up to the billing. While Shepherd doesn’t carry the same draft pedigree, he has equally disappointed during his time in the NFL.

The Jets owe it to themselves to hit the upgrade button and that could take this defensive line to the next level. With how well the defensive line has played this season that should be a very scary thought to the rest of the NFL.

Joseph is a two-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion.

At 6-foot-4, 329 pounds he would provide some real size to the defensive line rotation. In his 12-year career Joseph has consistently delivered statistically:

25 sacks

Over 644 total tackles

75 quarterback hits

56 tackles for loss

Thankfully with the Jets, he wouldn’t be relied upon to play 100 percent of the snaps. That is the hidden benefit of the Robert Saleh, Jeff Ulbrich system: everyone stays fresh with a constant rotation.