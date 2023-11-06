Jets Get Massive Injury Boost Ahead of Pivotal Chargers Matchup

The New York Jets are receiving a much-needed boost ahead of the Week 9 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Connor Hughes of SNY revealed on X previously Twitter that a pair of Gang Green offensive linemen no longer have injury designations and “will play” on Monday Night Football.

Laken Tomlinson was battling a hamstring injury from the New York Giants game throughout the week and appeared iffy. While Joe Tippmann hurt his quad during the Week 6 game versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

#Jets LG Laken Tomlinson & C Joe Tippmann practiced fully on Saturday. They don’t have injury designations & will play. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 4, 2023

Shuffling of the Deck on the Offensive Line for the Jets

The Jets lost a pair of starting offensive linemen during the Giants game. Both Connor McGovern and Wes Schweitzer were placed on injured reserve with the hope that they can return at some point later in the season.

With Tippmann and Tomlinson up in the air, it looked like the Jets could be down as many as four starting hog mollies. However, they will both return to the lineup.

Rich Cimini of ESPN projected the starting offensive line combo for the Jets in Week 9.

Mekhi Becton at left tackle, Tomlinson at left guard, Tippmann at center, Max Mitchell at right guard, and Billy Turner at right tackle.

Tippmann is the only center on the 53, so it makes sense to promote Xavier Newman-Johnson from the practice squad for depth. Projected starters, L to R: Becton, Tomlinson, Tippmann, Mitchell and Turner. https://t.co/TrgkO6Ht1m — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 4, 2023

For some additional insurance in the trenches, Cimini expects the Jets to elevate offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson from the practice squad. He got some experience snapping the ball for the first time professionally during the Week 8 contest versus the Giants.

Some Injury Report Concerns for the Jets Ahead of Chargers Game

It was mostly good news for the Jets on the injury front, but there were a few items that are worth noting.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard popped up on the injury report on Friday with an ankle issue that forced him to be a limited participant in practice. Anytime a player gets hurt late in the week that always raises your level of worry heading into a game.

If he is unable to go the Jets will have to rely on a lot of youth and inexperience at the wide receiver position.

Cimini said a lot of the reps would be split between Xavier Gipson, Irvin Charles, and Jason Brownlee beyond Garrett Wilson and Randall Cobb.

If Lazard can’t play, the Jets will be very young at WR. After Wilson and Cobb, it’s Gipson, Charles and Brownlee. Duane Brown always was a long shot, as his actual reps were limited this week. https://t.co/TrgkO6Ht1m — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 4, 2023

The only two players that were ruled out on the final injury report was veteran offensive lineman Duane Brown and special teams ace and linebacker Chazz Surratt.

Brown’s 21-day practice window was just activated coming off of injured reserve from a hip issue. It was unlikely he’d go from not practicing right into the starting lineup, but it sounds like a return for him is closer than not.

Throughout his NFL career he has exclusively played left tackle, so it’ll be interesting to see what the Jets’ coaching staff decides to do when he is fully healthy. The message from the top of the organization has consistently been that they will play the best five.

Surratt isn’t a starter like Brown, but he has been a key piece on special teams and a top reserve in the middle of the Jets defense.