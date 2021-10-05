New York Jets safety Marcus Maye missed the first of many expected games in Week 4 with a serious ankle sprain that’ll likely take him out of commission through the team’s Week 6 bye.

Late on Monday evening, October 4, insult was added to injury.

Maye is facing charges from a DUI arrest, careless driving, DUI property damage/injury, and leaving the scene of a crash, per Broward County court records. He pled not guilty to all four charges, according to court documents.

This incident occurred back on February 22 and had not been previously reported by the media.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Discipline From the NFL Could Be on Its Way





Play



Video Video related to jets’ marcus maye in danger of nfl discipline after newly surfaced arrest 2021-10-05T08:00:46-04:00

The league is currently reviewing the matter, according to NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy, and Maye is subject to the league’s personal conduct policy.

In the enhanced 2021 version of the policy, Maye is potentially subject to a six-game suspension without pay pending further evaluation from the league.

Additionally, because the arrest wasn’t previously reported to the league, he may face additional discipline, which could also include a suspension.

The Jets released a brief statement through ESPN’s Rich Cimini, who was first to report the news on October 4, saying, “We’re not going to comment on a pending legal matter.”

Maye’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, also released a statement, via ESPN:

It is an ongoing legal matter and our attorney has advised us we cannot comment. We are confident it will be positively resolved. We look forward to Marcus getting back on the field soon.

The next hearing between Maye’s representation and the state’s attorney is scheduled virtually on October 20, according to court documents.

Some of the details from the police report are disturbing:

When officers arrived at the vehicle, they found an “unresponsive” Maye and there was vomit on the driver’s side door and the floorboard.

He smelled of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred, and also had trouble walking, according to the police report.

Maye was unaware he hit a vehicle, denied drinking (said the smell was from two days ago), and refused to take a sobriety test or to provide a breath sample, per the police report.

What Does This Mean for Maye’s Future?





Play



Video Video related to jets’ marcus maye in danger of nfl discipline after newly surfaced arrest 2021-10-05T08:00:46-04:00

At the very least, this latest bombshell complicates matters ahead of the November 2 NFL trade deadline.

Shortly after the news of Maye’s injured ankle leaked through social, his agent tweeted out a very cryptic statement saying his star safety, “Should be back fully healthy just before the trade deadline.”

The former Florida Gators star is currently playing on the franchise tag for $10.6 million and was having a spectacular season for the green and white.

Pro Football Focus ranked him as the ninth “highest-graded safety since 2018” with a grade of 88.3.

#Jets Safety Marcus Maye is expected to be out 3-4 weeks with an ankle injury, per @RapSheet Since 2018, Maye is PFF's 9th highest graded Safety with an overall grade of 88.3 pic.twitter.com/WBSRqvsO8p — PFF NY Jets (@PFF_Jets) September 29, 2021

Jets head coach Robert Saleh refused to comment on the social media outburst, instead, saying they can’t wait to have Maye back on the team to prove why he’s one of the best safeties in the NFL.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Listed as Potential Trade Destination for Familiar Face