NFC Franchise Could Poach Promising Jets Assistant: Report

All eyes are on the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator search but in the meantime, head coach Robert Saleh’s defensive staff is getting some looks.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the “[Carolina] Panthers requested permission to interview Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel for a coordinator position, per sources. Carolina is searching for a head coach but appears to be doing legwork on other staff matters. Manuel, former Falcons DC, is part of fourth-ranked NYJ defense.”

Marquand Manuel Impressed With Jets in Player Development & Adaptation

The Jets defense made a major leap in year two under Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Part of that was due to the massive improvements in the secondary.

Now, Manuel may focus more on the safeties but he’s technically the Jets defensive backs coach and he does work hand in hand with cornerbacks coach Tony Oden — who helped groom rookie Sauce Gardner into an immediate All-Pro selection.

Manuel did well in his own right with safeties Lamarcus Joyner and Jordan Whitehead, as well as 2021 rookie convert Jason Pinnock — who was unfortunately poached by the New York Giants — and 2022 UDFA Tony Adams.

As his Jets coaching bio notes, Manuel also “dealt with constantly changing personnel as 10 different safeties appeared on defense for the Jets in 2021, while eight started at least one game.” That showed some ability to adapt under adverse circumstances, and 2022 proved what the DB coach could do with a relatively healthy roster.

As Fowler detailed, Manuel does have some experience as a coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 and 2018. According to his bio, “the defense ranked in the top 10 in scoring defense (eighth), total defense (ninth), rushing defense (ninth), and red zone defense (fifth)” during his first season as the Falcons DC.

The Jets secondary allowed the least passing touchdowns in 2022 as a team (tied with Houston Texans). They also allowed the third-fewest passing yards behind the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints.