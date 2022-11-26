Jets Elevate Intriguing Hybrid Talent, Reunite With Veteran Cut

We know how much this New York Jets coaching staff loves athletes. In Week 12, they’ll give a rare quarterback-linebacker hybrid his first taste of action with the franchise.

The Jets Twitter account informed fans and media members that former Minnesota Vikings third-round pick Chazz Surratt would be elevated against the Chicago Bears. Joining him is veteran defensive tackle Tanzel Smart — who will spell injured starter Sheldon Rankins for the second straight game.

We've activated OL Max Mitchell. Additionally, we've elevated LB Chazz Surratt and DL Tanzel Smart for tomorrow's game. 📰 https://t.co/jyuG8VDbZf pic.twitter.com/8sIr6T3WgU — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 26, 2022

They also activated right tackle Max Mitchell off the injured reserve, officially. There was an open spot on the 53-man roster after the Jets waived linebacker Marcell Harris on Thanksgiving.

Jets Re-Sign Marcell Harris, Elevate Rare Hybrid vs Bears

In a corresponding move, the Jets also re-signed Harris to the practice squad, cutting offensive lineman Chris Glaser.

Jets roster moves: • Activate RT Max Mitchell from IR

• Elevate DT Tanzel Smart and LB Chazz Surratt from the PS.

• Re-sign LB Marcell Harris to PS

• Cut OL Chris Glaser from PS #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 26, 2022

“Glaser (6-4, 306) signed with the Green & White Aug. 9 after spending time with the [Kansas City] Chiefs and signed to the practice squad [on] Sept. 21,” wrote team reporter Ethan Greenberg. “He was let go and re-signed Oct. 19. He signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2022.”

As for Surratt, he should take over Harris’ typical role as a reserve linebacker and core special teamer against the Bears. The 25-year-old talent made nine appearances with the Vikings in 2021, logging 98 snaps on special teams.

NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein described Surratt as a sort of raw prospect during his draft cycle — which is not surprising considering his transition from QB to linebacker.

“The tape shows a player who is still very inconsistent and uncertain at diagnosing the action, attacking angles and feeling play development,” scouted Zierlein. “However, you look up and he’s chalked up the stat sheet once again. Surratt’s move from quarterback to productive linebacker speaks to his toughness and athletic ability. Even with linebacker instincts that are underdeveloped, he still finds his way to the football thanks to an unwavering level of determination combined with physical talent.”

Zierlein added that Surratt is “known for his work ethic, so improvement is likely.” He also noted that the former North Carolina product showed a ton of promise as a future special teams ace.

Will Max Mitchell Start in Week 12?

The other headliner was Mitchell’s activation. Jets fans knew this was coming after head coach Robert Saleh opened the rookie’s 21-day practice window on November 16.

“[Mitchell] hurt his knee in Week 4 at Pittsburgh and has missed the last five games,” Greenberg reported. “A fourth-round pick out of Louisiana in 2022, Mitchell started the first three games for the Green & White at right tackle. Entering Week 4, he had taken the most snaps among any rookie tackle with 232. Mitchell lined up at LT, LG and RT for the Ragin Cajuns with most of his starts coming at right tackle including all 13 as a senior in 2021.”

The only question is — how soon will Mitchell get back in the starting lineup? That answer could be tomorrow, and that’s a fair assumption based on how Cedric Ogbuehi has performed in his place.

The fill-in has allowed nine quarterback pressures over his four appearances (three starts) according to Pro Football Focus. Five of those pressures came during the Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots.

His run blocking has been even worse, with a pitiful 48.0 grade. It’s no surprise that the Jets rushing attack has hit a wall in recent weeks.

Assuming he’s healthy and ready to go, Mitchell would definitely start over Ogbuehi. He’s been more consistent, not to mention the plan is to develop him into the bookend of the future at right tackle.