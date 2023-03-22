Jets Trade Predicted After Signing One of Patrick Mahomes’ Top WRs

The New York Jets have added another piece to the team’s wide receiver room.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero was the first to share the news on social media that Gang Green has “agreed to terms” with free agent wideout Mecole Hardman.

A fellow NFL Network Insider Ian Rappoport followed up that report with the pertinent contract details saying it is a one-year contract with a maximum value of $6.5 million.

One of Patrick Mahomes’ top weapons with the Chiefs will now be heading to the Big Apple.

Former Jets player and current ESPN television analyst Damien Woody wasted no time speculating what this could mean for the rest of the depth chart:

“Someone is getting traded in that Jets WR room.”

Jets Have a Crowded WR Room

With the addition of Hardman to the room, the Jets now have one of the most stacked wide receiving corps in the NFL.

With only one football to go around, it might behoove the Jets to ship one of these guys off to a new team.

The only absolute locks to stay are Wilson who is the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year and Lazard who just inked a four-year deal for $44 million in free agency.

In response to Woody’s initial tweet, Dov Kleiman who covers the NFL said “at least one” of the Jets wide receivers could be moved indicating that maybe multiple guys could be on the move.

Davis seems like the most likely of the group to be dealt sooner rather than later. He has been floated as a potential piece of the Aaron Rodgers trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Davis and Lazard are eerily similar players with their reputations as good run blockers and physical wideouts. It would make sense that with Lazard coming in that Davis could be on his way out.

Another piece that has been discussed on social media is the possibility of Moore. He’s only 22 years of age and he requested a trade in the middle of the 2022 season.

So did Denzel Mims for that matter and with him entering the last year of his rookie contract he could certainly be open to a new location.

Mecole Hardman Brings Elite Speed to Jets WR Room

The Jets are planning on scoring as many points as possible in 2023. The addition of Hardman should certainly help in that department.

Hardman just turned 25 years of age and he is coming off of his four-year rookie contract with the Chiefs.

In his four years in the NFL to date the former Georgia product has caught 151 receptions for 2,088 receiving yards and has hauled in 16 touchdowns.

One of the big reasons he was selected with the No. 56 overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft was his speed. He ran a blazing 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and that has certainly translated to the NFL level.

The Jets are hoping to execute a couple of drives next season of the shorter variety. Acquiring a home run hitter like Hardman should bring that threat to the table every single time he steps on the football field.

Even the use of him as a decoy should open up other things offensively for some of the other pieces on the roster.