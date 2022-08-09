Jets’ Mekhi Becton Breaks Silence on Heartbreaking Injury & NFL Future

The old expression, “life ain’t fair,” comes to mind. No matter what your opinion is on New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton as a football player, you have to feel for the man behind the athlete.

After working his way back from a season-ending knee injury in 2021 and showing up to training camp in great shape, Becton suffered what is believed to be yet another season-ending injury to the same knee on August 8.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported: “Jets OT Mekhi Becton has suffered an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap, per me and Mike Garafolo. He’s seeing a surgeon tomorrow, but likely is out for the year. Brutal.”

#Jets OT Mekhi Becton has suffered an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s seeing a surgeon tomorrow, but likely is out for the year. Brutal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022

Becton: ‘It’s Not Over’

The 2020 first-round selection has shared a few messages on social media since his most recent injury and the common theme has been positivity and faith.

Some are already speculating on whether or not Becton will ever appear in another NFL game. The big man known as “The Big Ticket” is confident that he will.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Becton voiced on Instagram. “I know God and my Grandma got me up there I JUST KNOW IT! TRUST! #IMSTILLHIM #4GK”

The post currently has 8,700-plus likes and counting. On Twitter, he sent out a photo that listed the “7 Rules of Life.” They were; “let it go, ignore them, give it time, don’t compare, stay calm, it’s on you, and smile!” Each also came with a brief explanation which can be seen below.

He also quote-tweeted a video of head coach Robert Saleh addressing his likely prognosis, replying: “I appreciate you more than you know coach!! Love you coach!!! IT’S NOT OVER!!!”

Finally, Becton had one final thought for all those that have doubted and criticized him over the years: “I’m not giving nobody the satisfaction of responding to them you just gonna simply get blocked 😂 it’s also funny how they couldn’t wait until something bad happened 😂😂 they’ll be quiet again soon!!”

Im not giving nobody the satisfaction of responding to them you just gonna simply get blocked 😂 it’s also funny how they couldn’t wait until something bad happened 😂😂 they’ll be quiet again soon!! — Trending Topic 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@BigTicket73) August 9, 2022

Saleh Speaks on the ‘Inevitable’

Coach Saleh did address the media today on August 9, providing a Becton update in his own words:

“From my understanding, he’s getting a second evaluation [and] opinion tomorrow. Still doesn’t look good. Obviously, all the information is out there for everyone to read. It’s probably the inevitable [a season-ending injury] but like I’ve said earlier I’m just sick for Mekhi.”

Saleh confirmed that the 2022 campaign isn’t just likely over, it’s “more than likely.” He then followed up with a touching speech on Becton and NFL athletes in general.

I appreciate you more than you know coach!! Love you coach!!! ITS NOT OVER!!! https://t.co/TjF8k6jzAc — Trending Topic 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@BigTicket73) August 9, 2022

“You worry about all of them,” Saleh told reporters. “These are young men and I think sometimes with social media and this world, we dehumanize these athletes in the worst way imaginable. Mekhi has walked in this building and he has taken every single punch you can give from every which way and he shows up, and he works his tail off, and he grinds every single day. He shows up to camp and he’s fighting to get himself back in shape. He’s got videos of him vomiting and people are throwing shade and he’s limping and he’s doing all those different things — and he’s fighting for his family, for himself, for his teammates, for this organization, for this fanbase. He’s doing everything. And then everyone wants to drop him like a wet rag. That ain’t the case. We love Mekhi, we appreciate everything he’s done, and his ride is not over. His story’s not over. He’s got full support of this organization and if you’re a fan that wants to support him, you’re more than welcome, otherwise just keep it moving. Lot of respect for him, and really excited for him to come back stronger and give himself a chance to show why he was a first-round pick.”

The New York Jets Twitter account added, “thinking about our guy [Big Ticket],” with a photo and a praying emoji.

