Jets Lineman Carted off in Bittersweet Moment for Zach Wilson [WATCH]

Why does it always seem like the New York Jets can’t have nice things?

It had been a rough opener for the Green & White offense, which looked out of sync from the offensive line to the playmakers. Then the minute this group finally came together for a touchdown drive behind rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, it didn’t come cheap.

It was jubilation for the fanbase as Wilson felt the pressure up the gut and scrambled to his right, connecting with wide receiver Corey Davis on an off-balance 22-yard touchdown strike. It was easily the play of the game for a stagnant Jets offense to that point.

Watch Wilson’s first career touchdown below.

Moments later, teammates realized a key player was down — left tackle Mekhi Becton.

Becton Carted Back to Locker Room

The big blocker was able to walk off the field with the help of the Jets training staff, but he didn’t stick on the sidelines, or his feet, for long.

Knee injury for Mekhi Becton. https://t.co/CFGw42gESX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2021

Becton took the cart from the Jets sideline to the locker room and was very emotional upon his departure. He was listed as doubtful to return with a knee injury, and he wasn’t the only Gang Green player to suffer this fate.

So, for the #Jets today: – LT Mekhi Becton (knee) doubtful

– S Lamarcus Joyner (elbow ) out

– LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle) out

– P Braden Mann (left knee) questionable — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) September 12, 2021

Punter Braden Mann, safety Lamarcus Joyner and linebacker Jamien Sherwood had already left the game with ailments. None were able to return on Sunday.

Becton’s injury looked scary, but you cannot speculate on a knee injury until tests are completed. During the postgame press conference, Robert Saleh told reporters that the left tackle will be evaluated.

No word from Saleh on Becton’s injury. Says he will be evaluated. LB Blake Cashman has a hamstring injury. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 12, 2021

This is a developing story that will have more information once available.

Wilson’s 2 Touchdowns

The silver lining here is Wilson. The rookie had been under pressure all game with six sacks allowed by the Jets’ offensive line.

As we mentioned in the open, this was the type of play that the franchise drafted him to make. Off-script, on the run, precision accuracy despite the arm angle. It was a thing of beauty, but it didn’t happen often enough in Week 1 and a lot of that wasn’t Wilson’s fault.

He ended up leading the Jets on a second touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game, but the team ended up coming up short after a rough first half, 19-14.

Despite the result, that Wilson-Davis connection was red-hot as the pair linked up on both NYJ scores. The second was a perfect tight-window throw from the BYU product, hitting Davis right in the gut where only he could get it. Below is the footage from nyjets Twitter.

Wilson seemed to catch fire towards the end of the contest after some first-half jitters and very little help from his teammates. Outside of Davis, the Jets struggled running and catching the ball, and worst of all was the blocking.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has to clean up this unit and help his rookie signal-caller out. As for Becton, fans will anxiously await word from the team’s medical professionals.

