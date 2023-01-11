Photos of ‘Slim’ Mekhi Becton Go Viral on Jets Twitter [LOOK]

Yes, you’re probably thinking that you’ve read this story before and maybe you’re right —but that doesn’t make it any less true.

Former New York Jets first-round draft pick Mekhi Becton met with reporters in person this week for the first time in months, and his physique appeared to impress those covering the team. “Mekhi Becton looks slim,” veteran beat reporter Brian Costello tweeted with a photo of the blocker known as the “Big Ticket.”

Mekhi Becton looks slim pic.twitter.com/0GCig3eM7B — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) January 9, 2023

The picture has since gone viral with nearly 2,000 likes, but Costello wasn’t the only one who noticed Becton’s weight loss.

Mekhi Becton Pics Spark ‘Very Bold Prediction’

New York Daily News reporter Antwan Staley got the best angle of the more fit Becton during the locker room chat, and this photo seemed to amp up the fanbase. “The Big Ticket is here,” Staley voiced, with a picture that sent a message.

The blocker looked to be in such good shape that he even sparked a “very bold prediction” from the popular “Play Like a Jet” podcast, who stated: “Mekhi Becton comes back & kicks major a** in 2023.”

Many will have to see that to believe it but considering a bruised and battered offensive line helped prevent Gang Green from making the playoffs in 2022, any progress from Becton would certainly be welcomed by most.

After all, Becton has struggled with weight issues since being drafted and those concerns have led to different injuries. If he can shed some pounds and keep it off heading into the season, maybe he’ll finally be able to stay on the field.

Mekhi Becton Lost ‘A Lot’ of Weight, Guarantees He’ll Be Ready for 2023 Season

"I've Been Putting In Work" | Mekhi Becton Media Availability | The New York Jets | NFL OL Mekhi Becton speaks to the media on Monday, January 9, 2023. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2023-01-09T18:00:43Z

Becton also spoke with reporters more formally, revealing that his latest injury was “a toll on [him] mentally.”

“I’ve been having to go talk to people mentally, get my mental together,” he continued, adding that “it’s been good for me to be around my son [and] see him grow up.” From watching Becton speak about becoming a father, that last quote felt especially important in his most recent recovery.

“It’s fun, it’s so fun,” he gushed cheerfully over being a dad. “He’s starting to say Da-Da and stuff, it’s real cool.”

In terms of the physical side, Becton noted that he’s “really close” to being able to participate in football-related workouts again. “As y’all can see, I look real skinny right now,” he joked with a smirk that drew laughs from the media. “[I’m] feeling good.”

Becton didn’t give an exact number on how much weight he lost, but instead answered “a lot.” In the past this may have seemed like a cop out response for fans but in 2023, the proof is in the pudding. It’s plainly obvious that the O-tackle dropped a weight class or two and that’s not to say he’s gotten weak — the hulking blocker looks more muscular than chubby for the first time in a long time.

He even admitted that the key to getting in better shape was wanting to do it, and also knowing that he really needed to do so in order to take some pressure off his knee. “It’s definitely been humbling,” Becton acknowledged, making noticeable strides in his maturity as well.

Later, when questioned about a recent “left tackle one” tweet, Becton explained that he’s “very motivated.” He added bluntly: “It’s just what I do, y’all done seen me do it before.”

More importantly, Becton’s not ready to give up on his potential — even if so many already have. “I’m not going to [get] down on myself or be down on myself,” he replied, guaranteeing that he’d be back in time for training camp. “I know what I can do, it’s that simple.”