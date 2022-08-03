Mekhi Becton Goes Viral After Obliterating Jets Coach [WATCH]

The “Big Ticket” is back and he’s making his presence known at New York Jets training camp — at least with the coaching staff.

An unfortunate soul had the pleasure of holding the blocking pad for Mekhi Becton as he performed a run-based drill. In a moment of brute force and might, the starting right tackle obliterated the coaching assistant with one arm, knocking him to the ground.

Mekhi Becton is one powerful man! pic.twitter.com/oEXqXq5Zye — Dan Leberfeld (@jetswhispers) August 3, 2022

Rest assured, Becton helped the man up and he appeared to be okay. Although his pride might have been damaged after “Jets Confidential” publisher Dan Leberfeld shared a video that quickly blew up on social media.

NFL, Fans React to Becton’s Block

As this video gained traction, many reposted it including the NFL’s official Twitter account. “@BigTicket73’s [Becton’s] got a whole lot of power,” they voiced.

Jets fans rejoiced after the humorous — and scary — camp moment.

“This video made my day,” wrote one supporter. “Love it.”

“The Jets are gonna run the ball to the right side a lot this year,” commented another.

One even provided a public service announcement: “Reminder. NFL players are a rare breed of human being. This was one-handed at half speed to [a] large ‘normal’ male adult.”

Of course, many fans just laughed hysterically as others got hyped off the potential of a Becton comeback — something that has been dangled in the past. Ex-NFL lineman Jeff Saturday even took a second to bust chops. “Extra long meetings in camp…get some coach!!” He joked.

uSTADIUM had one of the more popular retweets though, stating that “Becton saw Rich Cimini’s face on the coach here and went full on Bobby Boucher.” The “Waterboy” reference comes after the two have been beefing publicly on social media, most recently on July 28.

Becton saw @RichCimini’s face on the coach here and went full on Bobby Boucher. https://t.co/rwl0uwE5vi — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) August 3, 2022

Will Becton Make Good on His Promise?

At minicamp, Becton told reporters that he was going to make his doubters “eat their words” while wearing a “Big Bust” T-shirt. It’s been a tenuous offseason for the former first-round pick who’s dealt with injury and weight issues throughout his young NFL career.

“It was really just a lot of adversity,” Becton admitted, “just a lot to come from. [I was] just trying to come better than what [I] did the rookie year and just to get hurt and be out all season, it’s a lot, it’s a lot to handle.”

He concluded that he’s “definitely coming back with that chip on my shoulder.”

That’s what fans want to see, the chip that Becton called upon to show up at training camp looking fit and slim. This could be a make-or-break campaign for the blocker after the coaching regime change in 2021.

Becton must prove to Robert Saleh and his staff that he can put in a healthy and productive season. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, he’s off to a good start with a “night and day” difference from his pass protection this summer compared to last year. As you can see, the run-blocking shouldn’t be a worry either.

He has allowed a few sacks so far in camp, but that’s expected after 10 months off the football field. So long as Becton continues to improve each and every practice, that should keep his revenge tour on track heading into the regular season.

“I feel good where I’m at right now,” Becton said on July 27. “Whether it’s right or left [tackle], I don’t really care as long as I’m on the [starting] five.”