Dolphins Nab Another Promising Ex-Jets Prospect on Practice Squad Deal

The Miami Dolphins have been scooping up former New York Jets youngsters all season and it happened again on October 26.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson tweeted out the news, which was later confirmed by the league’s official transaction log. The Dolphins have signed ex-NYJ offensive tackle Grant Hermanns to their practice squad.

Miami Dolphins signed offensive lineman Grant Hermanns to the practice squad. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 26, 2022

This marks the third practice squad addition of a former Gang Green prospect to Miami in recent weeks.

Grant Hermanns Joins Calvin Jackson & La’Mical Perine

Hermanns will join a couple of familiar faces on the Dolphins’ practice squad — wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. and running back La’Mical Perine.

It shouldn’t come as a major shock that Miami is targeting talent that is familiar with the Jets’ offensive system. After all, Fins head coach Mike McDaniel is a disciple of Kyle Shanahan, just like NYJ offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

That — plus the rival component that always exists in the NFL — creates a clear pipeline between the two organizations. While the link is stronger on the offensive side at this time, keep in mind that McDaniel and Robert Saleh both brought a lot of Shanahan’s staff with them when they left on promotions.

That means these sorts of roster swaps could start occurring on defense and special teams as well. The Dolphins and Jets are basically tied at the hip right now, so don’t be surprised if this trend continues so long as McDaniel and Saleh are both employed in Miami and New York.

Unfortunately, that’s what happens when your good buddy is hired inside the division.

Farewell, Grant Hermanns

Like Jackson, Hermanns was well-liked by Jets fans and showed a lot of potential during the preseason. Unfortunately, his three available practice squad elevations were wasted early in the 2022 campaign as Gang Green was hurting for depth at offensive tackle.

During those one-week activations, Hermanns was never called on to take the field aside from seven special teams snaps. He was later replaced by veteran signings Cedric Ogbuehi and Mike Remmers. For some, it was disappointing to see the former undrafted free agent’s Jets career end with such a lack of clarity.

The Purdue product appeared to be developing into a potential 53-man contributor, so why release him so unceremoniously?

Now the fear that comes with any prospect’s cut has come to fruition, he has signed with a hated foe. Will he turn out to be successful inside the Dolphins’ building? Did the Green & White give up on him too soon? These are questions that immediately come to mind with a player like Hermanns or Jackson.

Don’t get me wrong, Jets fans certainly wished Hermanns the best after his departure — but you never want to see a former prospect end up with a rival. Objectively speaking, however, it’s a great fit for the second-year blocker. Not only does he enter the Miami organization with scheme familiarity, but the Dolphins have a much clearer path to actual playing time.

Their offensive line has been their greatest deficiency for years and outside of left tackle Terron Armstead, most of their OT depth is made up of ex-NFL busts like Brandon Shell and Greg Little.

We’ll see if Hermanns is able to latch on in Miami. If not, there could still be a role waiting for him back in New York.