Jets, Bills Players Get in Massive Fight: Had ‘to Be Separated’

Emotions from a 32-6 beatdown in the New York Jets versus Buffalo Bills matchup spilled into the tunnel.

CBS2 New York sports director Otis Livingston captured the confrontation on video after the game.

“The near fight in question. [Micheal] Clemons and Dion Dawkins have to be separated. Two big dudes almost locked horns.”

The near fight in question. Michael Clemons and Dion Dawkins have to be separated. Two big dudes almost locked horns. Spilled over from beef during the 32-6 Bills win. 📸 From my iPhone pic.twitter.com/P7xE0ADi3f — Otis Livingston (@OlivingstonTV) November 20, 2023

Connor Hughes of SNY said it was “a HUGE fight in [the] hallway leading back to the locker rooms between the Jets and Bills.”

“The fight started between Clemons & Dawkins off the field. Spilled into the tunnel. Others then involved. It wasn’t pretty,” Hughes explained.

The fight started between Clemons & Dawkins off the field. Spilled into the tunnel. Others then involved. It wasn’t pretty. #Bills got last laugh with words thrown about the victory. Ugly end for Jets after ugly performance https://t.co/pxFOZ2as7A — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 20, 2023

Origin of Jets-Bills Beef From Week 11 Matchup

With 12:21 remaining in the game, Dawkins came pulling around and smacked Clemons during a play. After the play was over, Dawkins threw himself on top of Clemons for extra emphasis.

This seemed to infuriate Clemons who immediately responded with a massive shove and then flex posed in front of him. Dawkins flopped on the ground, stayed there motionless for a few seconds, then popped back up and waved to the fans.

Dawkins was flagged 15-yards for an unnecessary roughness penalty for his extracurricular activities.

Dion Dawkins just trolling Micheal Clemons and the Jets 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xtNscRaz2C — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) November 20, 2023

Rich Cimini of ESPN said Clemons, “left the locker room when approached by reporters who wanted to ask about his scuffle with Dawkins.”

Michael Clemons left the locker room when approached by reporters who wanted to ask about his scuffle with Dawkins. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 20, 2023

Dawkins on the other hand seemed to have no issue sharing his feelings on what transpired after the game.

“I’m a humble guy. I’m not a fan, man. I’m not a fan of the Jets. Very disrespectful players,” Dawkins told Matt Parrino on X previously Twitter. “It’s what it is and when we could run and pass and beat a team like that – cool. Thumbs up.”

Dion Dawkins: "I'm a humble guy. I'm not a fan, man. I'm not a fan of the Jets. Very disrespectful players. It's what it is and when we could run and pass and beat a team like that – cool. Thumbs up." — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) November 20, 2023

““It’s probably anger, a little bit of – a lot of bit of emotions,” Dawkins continued via New York Upstate. “There’s a lot of emotional guys over there. Very emotional guys, like even their d-line coach, very emotional. Unmanly. Just very emotional guys.”

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.