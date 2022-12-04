Jets Fans Bash Offensive ‘Bozo’ on Twitter After Vikings Loss

The New York Jets came up just short of a second-half comeback for the ages.

Quarterback Mike White struggled to get going out of the gate but after the midgame intermission, the popular journeyman let loose. In the end, he had another very solid outing in the box score with 369 passing yards and one rushing touchdown.

White did, however, throw two interceptions — one came on the final play of the game — which dropped his passer rating to 59.8. Jets fans didn’t blame the QB as the clock flashed zeroes though, the mob targeted another on social media.

Jets Fans Call Out Mike LaFleur After Vikings Loss

Most liked what they saw from White during his fourth-quarter rebound, but offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was not shown the same sympathy after a brutal performance in the red zone on the day. One by one, fans and media members sounded off on LaFleur on Twitter.

“5 field goals… Horrible LaFleur red zone play-calling killed the Jets,” voiced ESPN Radio’s Jake Asman. “Mike White played his a** off and gave them a chance.”

“Jets Media” agreed, stating: “Jets had MANY opportunities to score touchdowns in that game and came up short. That will be the story of this one. LaFleur & the offense HAS to be better in the red zone & score TDs.”

Some went even further with their criticism.

“Mike LaFleur in the red zone is a bozo,” sports news site uSTADIUM tweeted.

“The Buffalo Jets Fan” went as far as to say that “Mike LaFleur should be arrested” for his Week 13 showing. This tweet alone has over 950 likes and counting!

Countless others bashed the OC on social media, although one or two did rally to his cause. The Jet Press backed him to some extent, arguing that “Mike LaFleur does not need to be fired.” TJP added: “Can we relax?”

Earlier in the game, former NYJ wide receiver turned analyst Quincy Enunwa also complimented LaFleur on Twitter. “One thing about the Jets receivers is that they do a good job of not running the route the way it’s written [on] paper. LaFleur gives them [the] freedom to be creative and get open,” he noted.

When the Jets have struggled in 2022, it’s generally been the offense that’s been that problem. Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco were the early scapegoats but now that White had an up-and-down day, it’s becoming more and more evident that LaFleur could be part of the problem.

The young play-caller does show creativity and promise at times but he’s also proven to be rash and reactionary over his first two seasons with New York. There’s no chance that the Jets fire LaFleur before the end of the campaign though, so for now, every outing needs to be a part of his evaluation.

Having said that, head coach Robert Saleh’s tight bond with the LaFleur family could present a difficult scenario if his struggles continue. Would the Jets HC ever consider firing his best friend’s little brother if it came down to it?

Robert Saleh: ‘Never Want to Throw That Much’

Robert Saleh Postgame Press Conference (12/4) | New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings | 2022 | NFL Head coach Robert Saleh speaks with reporters following Week 13. #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets videos: bit.ly/2rkCbal For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/jets/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/nyjets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nyjets/ Get the App: goo.gl/wg7imm 2022-12-04T21:38:47Z

After the game, Saleh admitted to reporters that you “never want to throw [the ball] that much but at the same time, sometimes that’s what it calls for.”

White attempted 57 passes, reminiscent of Wilson’s absurd passing total against the New England Patriots at home and a couple of Flacco’s early-season starts. LaFleur tends to get pass-happy when the team is playing from behind — which isn’t all that uncommon — but the Jets OC seems to give up on the run much earlier than most.

James Robinson and Ty Johnson didn’t do much carrying the football but rookie Zonovan Knight averaged six yards per run with 90 rush yards on the day. It would have been nice to see even more of the sparkplug rookie.

“We’re playing catch-up, especially on the last few drives,” Saleh excused during the presser, “but either way, I felt like the run game was good in spurts [but] we couldn’t punch it in when we tried to.”

As for White, Saleh said that he thought his quarterback did a “great job” despite the early “ups and downs.” He also credited the Vikings defense for making stands when they needed to. “They’re a great football team, but I thought [White] kept his composure, stayed within the game, and made some big, big throws.”