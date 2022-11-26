Jets Could Lose ‘Sneaky-Good’ Free Agent in 2023

The New York Jets were able to re-sign backup quarterback Mike White by using a tender on him in 2022. That one-year deal amounted to $2.54 million.

Based on early rumblings around the league, it might be more difficult to secure him in 2023.

White has already been named the starter over Zach Wilson in Week 12. During a recent article on Bleacher Report, he was also named a “sneaky-good” 2023 free agent that teams should be “eyeing” next spring.

Jets QB Mike White Grabs Attention in Free Agency Preview

B/R NFL writer Kristopher Knox listed White within the early free agency preview that focused on “value” rather than rankings. “Production was the main factor under consideration here,” he explained, “though age, past performance, player health and positional value were also considered.”

“Against Cincinnati, White finished 37-of-45 for 405 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions,” Knox detailed later. “He was injured in his next game and had a dismal four-interception performance in his final start of 2021, a blowout loss to Buffalo. Still, teams will want to watch White now that he’s regained a starting opportunity in New York.”

Obviously, much of White’s free agency value will be determined over the next few weeks. Right now, he’s an unknown with a tremendous outlier against the Bengals that has been surrounded by turnovers and inefficiency during both the 2021 campaign and several preseason auditions over the years.

“Teams will be interested to see which version of White shows up this season,” Knox continued. “If he plays more like he did against Cincinnati than against Buffalo, he could get some consideration as a 2023 starter. [Lamar] Jackson, Tom Brady and Geno Smith headline the quarterback class, but they’re unlikely to be budget options in 2023.”

The Bleacher Report analyst concluded that “White could easily play his way into a placeholder gig like Smith with the Seattle Seahawks or Marcus Mariota with the Atlanta Falcons.”

Mike White’s Success Could Price Him Out of New York

This sets up a really interesting scenario for the Jets if White succeeds as the starter. Head coach Robert Saleh has been very outspoken in telling the fanbase that Wilson’s career is not finished in New York.

Let’s say White comes out and lights the world on fire, would that stance change?

A solid stretch run from the journeyman would only raise his price tag on the open market as an unrestricted free agent. Plus, you have to consider White’s thought process here.

The career backup will be 28 in 2023. One could argue that he’s running out of time to live out his dream as an NFL starter.

Borderline starters and priority number twos got around $6-10 million per year on the open market last offseason, from Teddy Bridgewater to Mitch Trubisky and the aforementioned Mariota. A guaranteed starting role to a more unproven talent cost $14 million per year (Jameis Winston in New Orleans).

With Wilson still under contract, committing to two question marks at quarterback may not be ideal for the Jets organization — at least from a financial perspective. That all depends on two factors though: Who comes knocking and what they decide to offer.

In this scenario, Gang Green might have to pay White starter money to bring him back.

Of course, his value could also shift in the other direction. A couple of bad outings as the starter and White could be begging the Jets to offer him a backup role.

It’s a fickle league at the quarterback position when you don’t have that face of the franchise in place. Jets fans know that better than anyone — they’ve been searching for their new savior since the days of Joe Namath.