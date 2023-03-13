Jets QB Bolts to Rival on Juicy $16 Million Contract: Report

The New York Jets quarterback room is going to look a lot different in 2023.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared on Monday, March 13 that Mike White has signed a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

Miami is giving former Jets’ QB Mike White a two-year deal worth up to $16 million, per source. pic.twitter.com/NTSnFxAvgc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Schefter said the deal has a maximum value of $16 million.

Jets QB Room Is Destined for a New Change

Gang Green was interested in potentially re-signing White this offseason as a backup quarterback, but all of the uncertainty with their plans forced him to join a new squad.

Gang Green is hoping to acquire a veteran QB to start, they want to keep Zach Wilson on the roster, and there is the potential for one more spot on the depth chart after that. White read the writing on the wall and decided to take matters into his own hands.

White was born in Pembroke Pines and raised in Florida. He started his college career back in 2013 at South Florida.

Connor Hughes of SNY said the Dolphins “were always the favorite for him” and ultimately they landed him.

Mike White lands in Miami. They were always the favorite for him. Good deal for him. https://t.co/2yo9WDb8eH — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 13, 2023

Miami also announced that they have picked up the fifth-year option on Tua Tagovailoa’s contract. That will keep him under the Dolphins’ control for the next two seasons.

However, through three NFL seasons, Tua has failed to stay healthy in the pros. He has missed 14 total games due to a myriad of injuries.

That makes the presence of a capable backup quarterback even more important since there is a higher likelihood he could see the field.

White ended up spending four seasons with the Jets from 2019 through 2022. He appeared in eight total games during that span and started in seven of those contests.

White had a 2-5 record in those games as a starting quarterback and produced some solid stats. He completed 62.2 percent of his passes, threw for 2,145 passing yards, and had an eight-touchdown to 12 interception ratio,

Jets QB Options Disappearing Fast in 2023

With White now heading elsewhere, that leaves the Jets with only two quarterbacks currently under contract for the 2023 campaign:

While the world waits for Aaron Rodgers to make his football decision whether that includes the Green Bay Packers, Jets, or retirement the NFL world keeps spinning.

One name that has been commonly associated with the Jets, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, is heading to a new team in 2023 and it won’t be New York.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo revealed that Jimmy G is signing a three-year deal for $67.5 million to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

That not only takes Jimmy G off the board for the Jets, but it also takes the Raiders out of the quarterback dance.

They were floated around this offseason as a potential landing spot for Rodgers. Now that they have gone in a different direction the leverage seems to be changing in this situation.

As holes continue to fill around the league this situation continues to feel like a Rodgers or bust situation for the Jets at the quarterback position.