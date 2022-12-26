Analyst Calls for ‘Underrated’ Jets Extension & Big-Money Cut in 2023

After a Christmas miracle this weekend, the New York Jets are still alive in the AFC playoff hunt and to add some holiday cheer for fans — Mike White was just cleared to start against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17.

That sets up an absolutely huge week of preparation for the Jets and what better time to dive straight into our Heavy on Jets mailbag (featuring writers Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden Jr and Michael Obermuller)? First, a look back at our most recent debates:

2023 Is All About the Quarterback for the Jets

1. Right now, at this very moment, who do you WANT to be the Jets quarterback in 2023 (dream choice)?

Boy Green:

I mean, come on, if I’m given free power to pick whoever I want — even if there is a very small chance to get them — it’s Lamar Jackson. I don’t think he will actually become available because the Baltimore Ravens have the franchise tag, and he would have to burn every bridge to force his way out, but since we’re dreaming.

In this scenario, Jets general manager Joe Douglas realizes this team is a QB away from jumping to the next level and is willing to go all-in to do so. A package built around two or three first-round picks could be enough to tantalize the Ravens. Can you imagine Lamar throwing to Garrett Wilson on Sundays? If only!

Obermuller:

Kind of funny how minds think differently. I’ve been thinking about this a lot this season and I would not want Jackson. As a run-first quarterback, his injuries are starting to add up and his price tag is going to be exorbitant in terms of draft capital and eventual cap hit after an extension. It’s just too much of a risk.

My dream choice would be a trade for Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback talent that I have admired my entire life. When all is said and done, Rodgers will go down in the history books as one on the best to ever sling it and I think the four-time MVP is the perfect fit for the Jets.

Here are the reasons:

Win-now mode syncs with a Rodgers short-term contract before he retires.

Knows the LaFleur system from his time spent with Matt LaFleur in Green Bay.

Robert Saleh’s friendship/coaching ties could help strike a deal.

Wilson sees Rodgers as a mentor and could potentially learn under him (unless the Packers want him back in return as part of the trade).

Less long-term risk with Rodgers, Jets can still draft a new quarterback or attempt to develop Wilson one last time.

Still plenty left in the tank — horrible supporting cast in 2022 and still 7-8.

2. Right now, at this very moment, who do you think WILL BE the Jets quarterback in 2023 (more logical choice)?

BG:

A similar but very different question. Logic would put you in the Mike White-Zach Wilson frame of mind because it is most realistic that they bring the band back together.

However, I have to go chalk and say Jimmy Garoppolo.

It is a perfect fit with obvious tentacles between the Jets and the San Francisco 49ers organization. I’m a little fearful of his very questionable injury history but he would be the guy that could come here and take the Jets to legitimate Super Bowl conversation.

MO:

White has a real shot to win the job here during the final two weeks. If the popular journeyman gets the Jets to the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, I think there’s a real chance the job is his in 2023.

I would be very wary of that type of decision though. White is a tough QB and a wonderful story but his lack of mobility and his willingness to take big hits has led to injuries during both of his stints as the starter. He’s also quite limited compared to the AFC’s current death row of MVP candidates that he’d have to go through to get to and win a Super Bowl.

I agree that Garoppolo is the most likely candidate outside the organization, but I’m going to say it’s White on a more lucrative extension. The Jets don’t end up winning a championship in this scenario, however.

Looking Ahead at the Offseason

3. Out of all the Jets’ impending free agents, who should be Douglas’ first priority after the season?

BG:

It isn’t sexy but I’d bring back kicker Greg Zuerlein. He would be an absolute top priority and someone I’m willing to sign to a lucrative long-term deal.

The Jets have had kicker problems for ages and they have finally found a serious solution to their issues. Legatron, Greg the Leg, or the Jets’ starting kicker in 2023 — I like whatever name you want to call him!

I demand the Jets bring this man back and secure their present and future at a completely underrated position.

MO:

Zuerlein would be wise, and another smart choice could easily be White, but I’ll say pass rusher Bryce Huff.

The consistently underrated Huff has overperformed a big-money veteran like Carl Lawson in a smaller percentage of snaps, and he’s only 25 years old in 2023. At the same time, Huff is due for a hefty pay bump.

According to Spotrac, the defensive end is only making a little over $766,000 this year and that’s well below his production — current team leader in pass rush win-rate among NYJ defensive linemen (26.8%), next is John Franklin-Myers at 18.5%. The Jets need to extend Huff before he hits the open market and prices himself out of New York.

4. If the Jets don’t make the playoffs, who is the first person you fire (can be a player, coach or front office member)?

BG:

The question has given me too much power and the fan asking will regret this, I’m certain of it.

This is difficult because there weren’t playoff expectations on this team prior to the season so in theory, everything they have done is gravy. However, we are all human, and as the season has developed our expectations changed for this unit.

If I have to use the terminology in the question, Zach Wilson is getting “fired.” Now, I don’t mean cut — there is little reason to do that because of the contract structure. However, I ultimately predict he will get traded this offseason and there will be a bevy of suitors from quarterback-desperate teams taking a dart throw on a developmental guy.

Someone is going to convince themselves that they can save Zach Wilson from the Jets.

MO:

Wilson could definitely be on his way out, but I’ll go a different direction and say Carl Lawson. This one is almost as disappointing as Wilson’s 2022 regression because Lawson had all the hype in the world before his torn Achilles in 2021.

Then he managed to impress during training camp once again this August, but it never translated to the regular season. As much as fans love to criticize Franklin-Myers, he’s been twice the impact defender that Lawson has been in two seasons (16.1% pass rush win-rate in 2022).

The Jets can save $15 million by releasing the underperforming edge rusher and this feels like a no-brainer for Douglas. It also helps that Jermaine Johnson II, Micheal Clemons, and potentially Huff, are ready and willing to take on a greater workload in 2023.

Back to Jets Present — Week 17 in Seattle

5. The Jets season has skidded a bit but they’re not completely dead and buried just yet. Predict the game result and score vs the Seahawks. (Season records: Boy Green 7-8, Obermuller 9-6).

BG:

If I would’ve been forced to answer this question after the debacle on Thursday Night Football, I likely would’ve predicted a Seahawks blowout win. I was down in the dumps and nothing seemed to go right after the first three minutes or so.

However, after a few days away for the holiday and watching how a series of events developed over the weekend, the Jets are right back in the thick of the playoff race. That mere possibility after everything has gone so poorly over the last couple of weeks has boosted my spirits.

Seattle has lost five of their last six and looks completely lost themselves, while Gang Green got a second chance from the football Gods. It is up to them to take full advantage of it.

With White back at quarterback, I think the Jets get the improbable road win in hostile territory, 19-15, to keep things moving and grooving heading into the final game of the season.

MO:

I waited on the QB news to make this prediction for obvious reasons. I’ve supported Wilson more than most but Week 16 was hard to watch — and it wasn’t entirely the young man’s fault.

At the same time, you could tell that this roster has totally lost its faith in Wilson as a starting QB and it showed as the Jets were beaten in every phase of the game. There was zero fight and that’s the mark of a team that doesn’t believe in their signal-caller. The kid is also lost and could be broken for good, at least in New York.

If Wilson was starting, I’d pick Seattle, but with White and a newfound sense of life and spirit — considering how much this team loves the journeyman backup — I will back the Jets to steal one on the road against a Seahawks team that is collapsing worse than Gang Green. Score: 23-20, Jets win.