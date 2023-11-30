Jets’ Nathaniel Hackett Makes Brutally Honest Confession

Several New York Jets players have admitted to pressing this season on offense to try and create a spark. They aren’t alone in those efforts.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett joined the masses on Thursday, November 30 telling the media, “We’re all pressing, and it starts with me, and I have to stop that.”

Rich Cimini of ESPN followed up by asking Hackett how do you press as a coach?

“Sometimes its experimenting with too many new things instead of building a foundation or trying to take too many shots or trying to get unique runs instead of just letting those guys go to work,” Hackett explained. “As a coach we’re always looking from within first because that is what we can control. There are so many things that we can’t control when they [the players] go out on that field that you want to do everything that you can for those guys. So sometimes you just have to let them go out and play. Give them the looks and trust that they’re going to execute it and I think that is where I have to be with them.”

Hackett Seems to Be Pressing the Wrong Buttons for the Jets

The Jets offense has been inept this season.

Gang Green has churned out 2,862 total yards of offense which is last in the NFL this year. New York owns the No. 31 ranked passing offense with just 166.8 yards per game. Even the Jets rushing offense hasn’t been great with just 1,027 yards of production this season which ranks No. 28 in the league.

All of that has resulted in the green and white averaging 14.8 points per game which is only barely better than the New England Patriots (13.5) and the New York Giants (13.3).

With nothing seemingly working it makes sense that Hackett would try to press and do something to get the juices flowing on offense.

However, some of the examples he provided the media don’t seem to be true. Hackett said that perhaps the Jets are taking too many deep shots instead of building a foundation on offense.

According to Statmuse, the Jets have attempted 376 passes of 20+ passing yards this season. That is No. 21 in the NFL out of 32 possible teams. If anything, the Jets are below average in that department, not above it.

The Jets also haven’t been very creative on offense. Hackett has often called predictable scenarios to start drives like run-run-pass-punt. The defense seems to know exactly what the Jets are doing on every play because of that predictable level of play calling.

Tim Boyle Will Provide Jets Continuity

The offense hasn’t been good, but perhaps having the same quarterback in back-to-back weeks not named Zach Wilson will help.

Tim Boyle is getting a second straight start in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. Boyle said there is nothing that can replicate getting the reps during a game week in practice.

Remember, last week in his first start against the Miami Dolphins he didn’t get the benefit of a full week of preparation. He was announced as the new starter at quarterback on Monday and the team played on Black Friday.

It was a truncated week because of the holiday and the team didn’t get the full practice schedule in. Instead, they opted for several walkthroughs which are nowhere near full speed and it’s often in shells.

Now Boyle got all of those reps plus he was already told by the coaching staff over the weekend that he would be getting a second straight start.

That doesn’t guarantee that the veteran will necessarily be better, but it certainly can’t hurt to have continuity on the offensive side of the ball.