‘Challenge Accepted’: Jets’ 2021 Betting Preview Offers Underdog Odds

The New York Jets will field the youngest roster in football in 2021, with a rookie head coach leading the charge in Robert Saleh.

You would think the first-year HC might be nervous based on this fact, but his confidence has never wavered for a second. Saleh talked about the next generation of Jets football during a press conference on September 1.

“It is a young [cornerback] group and it’s the same thought throughout the roster, I mean we’re probably going to have eight rookies starting or being major major contributors on this team, nine if you include the kicker. So, challenge accepted,” he stated boldly.

Looking at this early season 2021 bet preview courtesy of Covers, some might mistake Saleh’s optimism for foolishness. Others believe, including most players, and sometimes that alone is enough to make some noise in this crazy game.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Jets’ Futures & Season Win Totals

Here were the initial Green & White full-season odds when the preview was first written on August 12.

Super Bowl: (+10,000).

AFC Champions: (+5,000).

AFC East Winners: (+3,000).

Playoffs: Yes (+450), No (-600).

Over/Under Wins: 6 (Under, -115).

Some of these numbers have since changed on sites like Bet 365 and FanDuel Sportsbook, like New York’s divisional odds. Gang Green’s chances to win the AFC East have actually increased according to the oddsmakers. It’s now +2,500 on Bet 365 and +1,600 on FanDuel.

Their odds to win the conference have gone the other way, dropping to +6,600 on Covers. Playoff odds have also slipped to +490 (in) and -700 (out) on FanDuel.

The Jets’ Super Bowl probability remains the same, however, and their over/under win total hasn’t moved off six games.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

OROY & Expert Betting Advice From Covers

If there was one award that the Jets actually have a decent shot of winning, it would be the offensive rookie of the year. Not only is number two overall pick Zach Wilson a favorite, but wide receiver Elijah Moore and running back Michael Carter are also in the mix.

Former BYU quarterback Wilson is currently third on Covers’ updated OROY rankings. Here’s the top five according to the oddsmakers.

Tight end Kyle Pitts is the first non-quarterback rookie on the board at +1,100. Moore and Carter on the other hand would be considered longshots at +5,000 each.

Covers’ writer Jason Logan has the Jets covering on spreads based on their defense. “Saleh is an instant shot in the arm for this defense, bringing innovation and excitement that should fuel New York’s youngsters,” he wrote.

Logan is less confident about the offense, writing; “the 2021 schedule will be crippled by growing pains for this new QB, new coordinator, and new playbook.”

For his regular-season “spot bet,” the betting expert is rolling with the Jets covering a -1 spread over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. “The Bengals will be playing their third straight road game when they come to [MetLife Stadium] on Halloween, raw from road trips to Detroit and Baltimore the two weeks prior,” Logan explained.

Lastly, a detailed look at Wilson’s projections. FanDuel currently has the QB’s over/under passing totals at 3,850.5 yards and 21.5 touchdowns. The Jets rookie has a +6,500 chance to lead the league in passing yardage and a +5,000 shot at topping the ranks in touchdowns through the air.

Gang Green’s Week 1 matchup will be on the road against the Carolina Panthers. The Jets are currently five-point underdogs as the franchise gears up to face Sam Darnold for the first time since the former face of the franchise was traded this spring.

Stay tuned for our September 6 Heavy On Jets roundtable discussion, where Boy Green and I will project the NYJ 2021 win total, as well as postseason chances and player awards on both sides of the ball.

Follow @BoyGreen25 and @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Work out Hard-Hitting Ex-Patriot With Ties to Robert Saleh