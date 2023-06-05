Jets Fans Erupt Over ‘Beauty’ Aaron Rodgers TD Pass at OTAs [LOOK]

Aaron Rodgers has already won over the New York Jets fanbase and we haven’t even reached mandatory minicamp.

On Monday, June 5, Rodgers set Jets Twitter on fire with a pretty deep ball that turned into an effortless touchdown pass over the top of cornerback Bryce Hall and safety Chuck Clark. The NYJ social media team shared the clip, joking about “how many times” they’ve watched it on repeat.

them: how many times have you watched this @AaronRodgers12 throw? us: yes. pic.twitter.com/C0yZsDgMMK — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 5, 2023

Between the footwork, the look-away just before the throw, and the easy release that traveled a country mile — right on the money to wide receiver Malik Taylor — this pass was textbook from Rodgers in just about every way possible. It was also something you won’t find at a QB school, sheer talent as a passer, and a couple of Jets fans even joked that it’s already the most impressive pass in NYJ history.

Let’s not get carried away! Assuming we’re not there already.

Zach Wilson Displays Progress With No-Look TD Pass at OTAs, Reminiscent of Aaron Rodgers

On June 2, backup QB and former first-round selection Zach Wilson proved that he’s picked up a thing or two from Rodgers already. The dart of a throw connected with tight end C.J. Uzomah on another Jets touchdown from OTAs.

More impressive were Wilson’s eyes, however. If Rodgers’ TD to Taylor was a look-away, then the youngster’s Uzomah link-up was what qualifies as a no-look.

That’s how you learn from a future Hall of Famer, and for what it’s worth, Wilson has had a strong spring behind the legendary figure that is Rodgers. He’ll look to continue his development during mandatory minicamp, training camp and preseason.

Jets Fans React to Aaron Rodgers’ Deep TD Pass at OTAs

So, how many times did Jets fans watch this clip? 154K rewinds according to a fan, although a more accurate number might be 235K views and counting — and that’s just from one Twitter post alone.

The viral video also had well over 2,500 likes and 400-plus retweets and quotes. Below were some of the best reactions from the fanbase:

“WHAT A BEAUTY…Coming to a city near you👀👀,” one supporter voiced.

WHAT A BEAUTY…Coming to a city near you👀👀#Jets https://t.co/n5gGntfhhG — Benny & The Jets (@bennyblancooooo) June 5, 2023

Another replied in awe: “Are they kidding with this…”

“Again, you need to put a NSFW warning on this!!” A third fan hyped, and a fourth wrote: “I’m gonna throw up I’ve never seen something so beautiful in my whole life.”

On Wilson, another supporter counseled: “So Zach has to be watching every one of these throws. Watching the footwork, the follow through on the throw, the forward movement. That HAS to help him. How much remains to be seen. But damn, just copy the guy.” As if it’s that easy!

A sixth fan noted that “the ball just kept going up” — which is an accurate assessment of the pinpoint deep bomb that seemed to float in the air forever.

Finally, a fan commented bluntly that the pass was “just f****** gorgeous.”

It was a very pretty ball from Rodgers, but the even better feeling is knowing that the best is most likely still yet to come. This is only Organized Team Activities for crying out loud, and the long-time Green Bay Packer still has a ton to prove in 2023.

At the end of the day, the Jets are willing to bet on a whole lot more of this, and fans will sleep comfortably knowing a pass like this can occur at any moment when your team has Rodgers under center.

“This is gonna be fun,” one last response read. Yes, indeed it is.