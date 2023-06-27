Multiple Jets Signings Trashed in Lowly NFL Ranking

As the NFL world approaches 2023 training camp, optimism is very high among New York Jets fans. Those that believe are thinking Super Bowl here in June, but not everyone around the league shares that same level of confidence.

For example, during an ESPN offensive playmaker ranking (RB/WR/TE) on June 26, staff writer Bill Barnwell disrespected Gang Green with a lowly 22nd overall ranking. Not only that, but Barnwell also laid into a few of the Jets’ offseason decisions at wide receiver.

“The organization traded wide receiver Elijah Moore, cut Braxton Berrios after the season and cleared a path in the process for two certified friends of Aaron Rodgers,” he stated, adding: “I’m not sure those were positive moves.”

“Wideouts Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb afford Rodgers some level of familiarity within the offense, but they weren’t helping the [Green Bay] Packers last season,” Barnwell voiced candidly. “Rodgers posted a 62.2 QBR when Cobb and Lazard were on the sideline, but when one or both of those wideouts were on the field, his QBR dropped by 23 points (39.2). In other words, with those guys off the field, Rodgers was the fifth-best quarterback in football. With one or both involved, he ranked 26th.”

The long-time ESPN analyst didn’t seem very thrilled by the Mecole Hardman signing either, adding: “I’m not sure there’s a ton behind them on the wide receiver depth chart… Mecole Hardman has his role as a useful gadget player, but he was never able to turn into much more in Kansas City.”

Barnwell had similar notes on potential holdovers Corey Davis and Denzel Mims.

Pro Football Focus Agrees With ESPN’s Bill Barnwell on Jets’ 2023 WR Corps

Outside of Garrett Wilson — who Barnwell complimented to begin his section on the Jets — the NYJ WR corps has been getting slammed left and right. Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema placed the Jets wide receivers and tight ends at the No. 20 spot in his leaguewide rankings on June 15.

“Garrett Wilson is a strong start for this exercise, as he earned an impressive 85.9 receiving grade as a rookie,” Sikkema wrote. “He’ll be joined by newcomers Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman, but the Jets also boast Corey Davis, Denzel Mims and Randall Cobb. Throw in tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, and this feels like one of the deepest groups in the league.”

Despite general positives from Sikkema, finishing 20th out of 32 is an insult in itself. To make matters worse, the only 2022 playoff team that finished with a worse ranking than the Jets in these two articles were the New York Giants — so Gang Green’s offensive skill positions aren’t exactly in great company in Barnwell and PFF’s eyes.

These two opinions jive with a recent assertion from The Athletic’s Mike Jones. During a June 23 article, Jones named Rodgers the biggest “loser” of the NFL offseason after he was traded from the Packers to the Jets.

Although, to be fair, Jones’ major warning revolved around Rodgers leaving a weak NFC for a deadly AFC this late in his career.

Jets 2023 WR Corps ‘All About’ Garrett Wilson

As mentioned above, Barnwell did praise one Jets wide receiver — 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

“For the Jets, it’s all about the class of 2022,” he wrote. “Garrett Wilson won Offensive Rookie of the Year and produced upper-echelon wideout numbers with replacement-level quarterback play. His 1.92 yards per route run were in line with DK Metcalf and DJ Moore a year ago.”

Barnwell acknowledged that “drops were a concern — Wilson put five balls on the ground,” but added that “he’s already a No. 1 receiver with the potential to be a superstar.”

The ESPN writer was less confident in the running back depth behind Breece Hall, noting that “Michael Carter and rookie fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda would have to pick up the pieces if Hall misses time.”

In the end, when discussing the Jets core of offensive playmakers in 2023, the conclusion read as follows: “Whether it’s [tight end Tyler] Conklin, Lazard or somebody else, the Jets desperately need a second receiver to step up behind Wilson.”