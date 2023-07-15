Jets Newcomer Makes ‘All-Underrated’ Team in 2023

The New York Jets are getting a ton of attention heading into the 2023 campaign, but is it possible that some NYJ players are being overlooked?

NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” put together an “All-Underrated” roster ahead of training camp and brand-new wide receiver Allen Lazard made the list on the offensive side.

GMFB's All-Underrated Offense QB: Jared Goff

RB: Najee Harris

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR: Mike Evans

WR: Allen Lazard

WR: Terry McLaurin

TE: Cole Kmet What would you change? pic.twitter.com/MORpKIzrQ4 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 13, 2023

Within the video, Lazard was praised for his “sure hands,” run blocking ability, and “team player” mentality.

Will Jets’ Allen Lazard Live Up to Free Agent Contract?

Lazard may deserve more recognition around the league, but he was certainly paid like a big-name wide receiver this spring. The Jets awarded the former Green Bay Packers pass-catcher with a four-year, $44 million contract in 2023 after the Iowa State alum worked his way up from his undrafted status.

His breakout season came in 2022, as Lazard stepped into the WR1 role with Davante Adams gone in Green Bay. With the weight of that responsibility, Lazard answered the bell with a very solid 788-yard campaign — although his catch percentage was a bit low at 60% last year.

Considering his career-high 100 targets in 2022, one could even argue he was less efficient than in previous years, but he was also forced into a role that he’s not meant to play.

Lazard is a very good WR2 at his core, and that’s all he has to be for the Jets with Garrett Wilson already on the roster. In fact, he could even be considered the WR3 if Corey Davis performs up to his potential.

With less pressure, less attention, and a built-in chemistry with Aaron Rodgers, Lazard’s efficiency should improve back to his career average in 2023 — even if his overall workload takes a hit.

That’s probably why the Jets were willing to bet on the ex-Packer during a slow free agency market this spring. Well, that, and his relationship with new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Jets Reporter Calls DB Michael Carter II Underrated

After seeing GMFB include Lazard on their “All-Underrated” roster, NYJ beat reporter Zack Rosenblatt suggested another Jets piece that typically flies under the radar. “I’ll throw another Jet into the mix,” Rosenblatt tweeted. “I think Michael Carter II is underrated.”

I’ll throw another Jet into the mix: I think Michael Carter II is underrated. https://t.co/R2hfwVxq99 — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) July 14, 2023

It’s not the first time the slot cornerback has been highlighted for his unnoticed dependability. Teamed with Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed Jr., it’s easy to overlook Carter in the NYJ secondary.

Having said that, the former fifth-round pick has quickly turned into one of the more reliable nickelbacks in the NFL. This March, he guaranteed he’d be No. 1 at his position in 2023 — meaning slot corner not outside corner.

According to PFF, he wasn’t far off from reaching that goal the season prior. If you sort by cornerbacks who lined up in the slot for 300 or more snaps in 2022, few were graded higher than Carter.

Buffalo Bills’ Taron Johnson, Cleveland Browns’ Greg Newsome II, and Houston Texans’ Tavierre Thomas were all graded better than Carter in coverage, but worse overall. Only Kansas City Chiefs veteran L’Jarius Sneed was ranked better at the nickel position in terms of overall grade on PFF last season (77.7 compared to 74.3) — he was also better in coverage with marks of 75.7.

If Carter can surpass Sneed as the most well-rounded NB in year three, it’d be very hard to argue that the Jets don’t set the standard as the best secondary in the league.