Jets Host Former Cowboys Veteran With 69 Career Starts: Report

The New York Jets hosted another big-name veteran on August 21 as former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown came in for a tryout.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero relayed the news, which was also confirmed via the NFL transaction wire. He referred to it as a “notable tryout” — and it certainly is.

The 29-year-old Brown started 69 games with the Cowboys after entering the league as a sixth-round draft pick out of Purdue, appearing in 94 total since 2016. 36 out of his last 38 outings were starts, but the defensive back’s 2022 campaign ended early after a torn Achilles in December.

It’s unclear how healthy Brown is just eight months later, but he’s certainly worth a look based on experience alone. He’s recorded nine career interceptions with 59 passes defended, five forced fumbles, four sacks, 11 tackles for loss and one touchdown. Brown also ranked 20th overall in reception rate allowed in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus (minimum 20% snaps played) at 54.3% — although his NFL passer rating against wasn’t as strong at a 96.8.

Anthony Brown Tryout Addresses Lack of Depth in Jets Cornerback Room

The Jets have their top three cornerbacks locked in with Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Jr. and Michael Carter II, but the depth is a little shaky behind them. Brandin Echols is suspended for Week 1 and after Javelin Guidry suffered a season-ending injury, that left Bryce Hall and Jimmy Moreland as the lone reserves with starting experience.

Based on this late-August inquiry, that may not be enough for general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh to feel comfortable against the Buffalo Bills on September 11.

The big question is Brown’s health — and the Jets probably got a decent look at that during the tryout. After all, money is not an issue at the moment. Even after the Dalvin Cook signing, Gang Green has a little over $10 million in cap space according to Over the Cap.

That means if there’s an area that Douglas can still upgrade without breaking the bank, he will. Brown made a base salary of $5 million in 2022, and that was before his torn Achilles. The veteran will likely make a good deal less than that in 2023.

Jets CBs Jimmy Moreland & Derrick Langford Struggle During Major Opportunity vs Buccaneers

It’s no surprise that this tryout came two days after the preseason outing versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jets only allowed 13 points, but the cornerback play wasn’t great throughout.

The highest graded CB according to PFF was Echols, who wasn’t targeted over 13 defensive snaps. Newcomer Nehemiah Shelton was next, but he played even less than Echols.

The bulk of the snaps went to Moreland, Craig James and rookie Derrick Langford — and all three struggled mightily.

James allowed all four of his targets to be caught, yielding a total of 50 passing yards against. Moreland only gave up three receptions (four targets) but allowed more yardage with 62 yards charged against him.

Langford was better in coverage, allowing just one catch off four targets. Unfortunately, it was a 33-yard touchdown pass. The rookie also committed two silly penalties that likely drew the ire of coaches after the game.

Opportunities don’t come around often in the NFL, and this was a blown opportunity for all three of these reserves — especially Moreland and Langford. Now the Jets appear to be looking at candidates to replace them, and it’s hard to argue with that mentality considering Saturday’s overall performance.

For what it’s worth, Hall’s grades weren’t great against the Bucs but considering he didn’t allow a catch, those marks might be a tad misleading. The fourth-year CB played 15 defensive snaps and was targeted once. He did not record any tackles or statistics beyond that.