Jets’ Robert Saleh Provides Several Key Injury Updates, Confirms New Starter

There were a lot of immediate headlines when New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh took the podium on August 22 — ahead of his team’s first practice after the preseason outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The press conference began with several key injury updates, which The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt laid out for fans on X.

#Jets full injury report in one place: – C Joe Tippmann (knee) will be out at least a couple weeks. Robert Saleh optimistic he’ll be back by Week 1.

– OT Duane Brown (shoulder) is in Houston getting evaluated.

– DE Carl Lawson (back) is still being held out. They want his back… — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 22, 2023

The headliners? Rookie Joe Tippmann (C) and Israel Abanikanda (RB) will both miss the final preseason game with the injuries they suffered against the Bucs. The Jets are “optimistic” that Tippmann (knee) will return by Week 1, while the dynamic ball-carrier will be “out a couple weeks” with a thigh contusion.

Neither Breece Hall nor Dalvin Cook will play this weekend either, and tight end Kenny Yeboah was given the exact same recovery timeline as Abanikanda after a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Corey Davis also remains out with a “personal matter,” and defensive end Carl Lawson is still sidelined with a back issue. On Lawson, Saleh explained that they want to “make sure his back is 100%” before he retakes the field.

On a positive note, the Jets HC also revealed that starting guards Laken Tomlinson and Alijah Vera-Tucker will both play against the New York Giants in front of Aaron Rodgers, as will another new face on the first-team offensive line.

Jets HC Robert Saleh Confirms Mekhi Becton Will Start at Right Tackle vs Giants

Just before the press conference went live, SNY’s Connor Hughes shared some sourced information from the Jets. “Mekhi Becton to start at RT vs the Giants,” he wrote. “A major step for the former first-round pick.”

Hughes asked Saleh about this decision during the Q&A, and below was the head coach’s response:

“He did a really nice job in the [Buccaneers] game,” Saleh replied. “Took over half the snaps. He looks like he’s in much better shape, obviously. So, we’re giving him a run at right tackle, see how he does.”

He added that Becton showed “a lot of energy” versus Tampa Bay. “Looked like a young man who loved being out there, loved playing the game,” the coach went on. “He was finishing blocks, showed athleticism, strength, power, movement. Lot of things he still has to clean up, but… his pregame, his language, his voice, the bounce in his step — the things that people aren’t seeing because we’re so fixated about what he’s doing on the field — but the sideline demeanor, the locker room demeanor, all of it’s been improving so much over the course of the last month.”

Saleh concluded that “it’ll be fun” to see what Becton does with this opportunity, reiterating that the 6-foot-7 blocker has “been good with” the transition to right tackle.

The Jets head coach also confirmed the news that left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) is currently being evaluated in Houston — reported by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on August 21.

“The Jets are hoping to get LT Duane Brown back this week,” she voiced on Monday. “The veteran is undergoing tests today and if cleared, he’ll be removed from the PUP list, per team sources. The Jets should know more tomorrow.”

Will Jets New Injuries Impact 53-Man Roster?

Based on these updates, it’s hard to see the Tippmann and Abanikanda injuries impacting the 53-man roster. Both draft picks showed enough to make the team in 2023, and with their return date right around Week 1, it’s unlikely either will be transferred to the short-term injured reserve after the cutdown.

Either way, both should make the roster initially. Any IR designation would occur after — let’s say a setback were to occur.

Keep an eye on a fifth running back (not including fullback Nick Bawden) like Zonovan Knight finding his way onto the starting 53 if the Jets believe Abanikanda could miss the first four weeks on IR.

Yeboah’s hamstring ailment is more detrimental to the player, being that the fourth-string tight end was on the bubble heading into the Buccaneers outing. It’s hard to see him making the roster now, unless the Jets were already sold on what he brings to the table before his injury.

Lawson’s back issue is also somewhat troubling, being that the veteran has been out for several weeks now. It’s unclear if the Jets would consider a stint on the four-week injured reserve if the pass rusher’s prognosis doesn’t improve by Week 1.