Jets Reveal Unexpected IR Designation After WR Signing: Report

After finalizing the signing of undrafted rookie wide receiver Jerome Kapp on May 25, New York Jets beat reporter Dennis Waszak Jr., of the Associated Press, revealed the corresponding roster move on Twitter.

“Jets signed WR Jerome Kapp, an undrafted rookie from Kutztown University who participated in NY’s rookie minicamp,” Waszak reiterated, adding: “DL Bradlee Anae was placed on IR to make room on the roster.”

New York Daily News reporter Antwan Staley confirmed Waszak’s tweet, replying to a fan that the exact details of Anae’s unexpected injury designation were not “disclosed” at this time.

Injury Doesn’t Bode Well for Jets DE Bradlee Anae

Anae is a promising defensive end that was once drafted in round five by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He fought to make the Jets practice squad last year at a highly competitive position and showed some real potential during the preseason.

Having said that, any sort of injury doesn’t bode well for Anae’s chances in 2023, considering he’s already buried on the NYJ depth chart behind a litany of pass rushers.

The Jets currently flaunt three waves of absolute monsters at the position, from projected starters Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers to youngsters Jermaine Johnson II, Will McDonald IV and Micheal Clemons. Don’t forget the always-dangerous Bryce Huff.

Anae headlined wave four entering Organized Team Activities, alongside undrafted rookie Deslin Alexandre. If he’s going to try and make the Week 1 roster — or even the practice squad — in 2023, the reserve edge rusher will have to get healthy in a hurry.

The Jets elevated Anae for the final game of the 2022 regular season but he never ended up taking the field. His last snap of NFL action came in 2021 with the Cowboys, and he has yet to record his first career sack or tackle for a loss.

Scouting on Jets UDFA Deslin Alexandre

The Jets inked Alexandre after the draft — making him the third Pittsburgh Panthers rookie that the franchise brought in this spring behind OT Carter Warren and RB Israel Abanikanda. According to Over the Cap, the UDFA pass rusher received $20,000 in guaranteed money for choosing to sign with Gang Green.

Here was some of the scouting on the 6-foot-3, 267-pound defensive lineman out of Pitt.

NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein wrote: “Alexandre is an edge defender who relies on his broad frame and natural power. He’s long and naturally heavy handed, but he will need to play with much better bend to improve his ability to hold the point against the run. While he’s a segmented mover at times, he does have quick feet and shows decent pursuit quickness and motor. He’s a face-up rusher who is unlikely to beat NFL opponents with crafty moves and counters, so fortifying his power rush will be critical as a Day 3 possibility for 4-3 defenses.”

The draft scout also noted that Alexandre was a two-time captain with the Panthers that displayed “elite character” inside the locker room. Another positive is his 82-inch wingspan.

“Few interior defensive linemen in this class have a more intriguing athletic profile than Alexandre,” scouted Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings in 2021 — pointing out the youngster’s versatility as another DE/DT option for head coach Robert Saleh.

“Alexandre has both the trademark wingspan and initial explosiveness that players need to succeed on the edge,” Cummings continued. “He has a fairly explosive first step, and he possesses stellar proportional length. With this combination, Alexandre’s extensions can be brutal. He carries a great deal of momentum into blockers, and his long arms serve as terrific conduits.”

The PFN analyst also praised Alexandre’s “impressive pursuit speed,” but mentioned “hand usage” and “balance” as areas he can improve. The Pittsburgh product is also an older prospect than most rookies, entering the league in his mid-twenties.

Alexandre accumulated 16.5 sacks over his four-and-a-half seasons of college ball, with 29.5 tackles for a loss, seven passes defended and one interception. He played an extra year as a fifth-year senior in 2022 after technically redshirting in 2018.

The Anae injury should help Alexandre’s chances of making the practice squad in 2023.