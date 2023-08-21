Ex-Jets 13-Game Starter Retires From NFL at Age 32: Report

There was news involving a former New York Jets starter and contributor on August 21 after ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reported that “NFL veteran Brandon Copeland (@bcope51) tells me he’s retiring after 10 NFL seasons” at age 32.

“Copeland played for the [Baltimore] Ravens, [Atlanta] Falcons, [Detroit] Lions, Jets and [New England] Patriots and spent time on the [Tennessee] Titans p-squad,” Rothstein added, noting that “he’s also a professor at UPenn in the offseasons.”

ESPN colleague Rich Cimini chimed in as well, voicing: “Copeland played with the Jets in 2018-2019. One of the classiest players I’ve ever covered. His future is bright.”

Ex-NYJ LB Brandon Copeland Had Career Season With Jets in 2018

Under defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers and head coach Todd Bowles, Copeland had a career year at outside linebacker in 2018. Not only did he start 10 games — appearing in all 16 — but he also registered a career-high five sacks, eight tackles for a loss and 14 QB hits.

He was a core special teamer as well, logging 328 ST snaps in 2018.

Despite a regime change in 2019, the Jets re-signed Copeland to compete inside Gregg Williams’ new scheme. He appeared in another 12 games, starting three, but was less impactful with 1.5 sacks and five tackles for a loss.

Copeland did record a career-high 42 total tackles during his second season with Gang Green — which was somewhat impressive considering he played fewer games — and was a steady special teams contributor again with another 200 snaps for ST coordinator Brant Boyer.

In total, he appeared in 28 regular season games as a Jet, starting 13 of them. 6.5 of his eight career sacks came with the Green & White, as well as 13 of his 20 career tackles for a loss.

Jets Veterans Nick Vigil & Sam Eguavoen Could Be Names to Watch at Linebacker

The current Jets squad does not roster many linebackers. In head coach Robert Saleh’s 4-2-5 scheme, players like Copeland would likely be converted to pass-rushing defensive ends. Even when the Jets line up in a base 4-3-4, they’re looking for linebackers that can tackle and cover, rather than rush the passer.

The 2023 starters are already locked into their positions with C.J. Mosley returning as the middle LB (MIKE) and Quincy Williams returning as weakside LB (WILL). 2021 draft pick Jamien Sherwood is expected to elevate into the strongside third LB role (SAM) behind them and it could be a very light depth plan after that.

Drafted rookie Zaire Barnes has looked good during his first summer with the team. He’ll make the roster as a backup, but it’s unclear if a fifth body will join this room.

As it stands, the top candidates are veteran newcomers Nick Vigil and Sam Eguavoen. Both have played well during their first two preseason opportunities against the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (did not sign before Hall of Fame game), and each have experience on special teams.

They are also considered “vested veterans,” which means they can avoid waivers after being cut. Teams typically use this rule to keep injured players at the 53-man roster deadline, transferring them to the short-term injured reserve the cuts.

Under handshake agreement with the Jets, a player like Vigil or Eguavoen could then re-sign 24 hours after the cutdown, providing extra depth behind younger prospects like Sherwood and Barnes. That would give the franchise five linebackers to work with by the time Week 1 rolls around, which is plenty in a scheme that typically only starts two alongside a nickel cornerback or safety.