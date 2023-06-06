Jets RB Breece Hall Clears Major Injury Hurdle at OTAs [LOOK]

New York Jets second-year running back Breece Hall told reporters that he was “starting to feel like myself again” during a press conference on May 31.

Today on June 6, Jets fans were able to see a little glimpse of that for themselves as SNY’s Connor Hughes shared a video live from Organized Team Activities (OTAs). The clip was of Hall practicing his “cutting” in the open field — which is a major hurdle for ball-carriers after ACL surgery.

Hall excelled in this area as a rookie, deking defenders with ease as he weaved his way through holes in the offensive line. Now in 2023, he seems well-aware that regaining confidence in his one-cut ability will be integral toward his overall recovery as a runner.

After all, those cuts are the main reason Hall made tacklers miss, and those cuts open up that home run potential that enticed the Jets organization in the first place. This skill isn’t just key for the position, it’s key for Hall in particular.

Jets RB Breece Hall Has Been Progressing Quickly at OTAs

There’s no rush for Hall, who told reporters that he’ll be ready when he’s ready. “Obviously, I hope I’m ready [for Week 1] but you never know,” explained the promising youngster. “I’m just taking it a week at a time and letting my knee do what it does.”

Despite that cautious approach — which is the right mindset to have after a knee injury — Hall does appear to be progressing quickly every time there’s an update. SNY’s “Jets Videos” shared some lateral movement from the Iowa State product on May 31, which including a straight-line sprint at the end of it.

This was the first step toward that stutter-step cut that we’re now seeing on June 6, and these sightings are encouraging the professionals as well as the fans.

“Really like what I’m seeing here from Breece Hall,” commented Doctor Jesse Morse on May 31. “He’s starting to comfortably cut and shift. These are some of the most difficult things to do in year 1 post-ACL surgery. Trusting the ‘new’ ACL takes time.”

Morse is a “Sports Medicine Physician” who specializes in “minimizing the pain & speeding up the recovery of knee, hip, elbow & shoulder injuries — using regenerative medicine.”

Head coach Robert Saleh has liked what he’s seen too, stating that “Breece is already hitting over 22 on the GPS” on May 31. “I’m very optimistic he’ll be ready for week one,” he added. “He looks strong. He looks powerful. He looks freaking good.”

Hall confirmed that before his injury, he typically maxed out at 22 to 23 miles per hour on the “GPS” that Saleh is referring to. That part is close, but the cutting will take some time.

“Everybody wants me to me ready for Week 1 but at the end of the day, you’ve got to come back when you feel like you’re ready,” Hall noted responsibly during that May 31 presser. “So, until I feel like I’m ready — I’ll just know.”

The Jets have a young running back room with fresh legs, should Hall take some time to get himself back on the field. That group includes Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, and rookies Israel Abanikanda and Travis Dye.

Travis Dye & Michael Carter Record Notable Catches at Day 7 of OTAs

Day 7 of 2023 OTAs came and went on June 6. The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt typed up some observations and two running backs made enough of an impact to appear in his article.

“On the positive end, [Aaron] Rodgers completed a side-arm throw in the flat to undrafted rookie running back Travis Dye, and connected with Garrett Wilson a couple of times — most impressively on a fade in the end zone, which Wilson went up and caught over D.J. Reed,” Rosenblatt relayed.

Dye getting some reps with Rodgers is an encouraging sign that the UDFA has a real chance to make the Week 1 roster. Carter also made Rosenblatt’s write-up, although he wasn’t playing with Rodgers.

“[Fourth-string QB Chris] Streveler was 3-for-5 in 11-on-11, and one of his incompletions was badly thrown behind Allen Lazard,” he detailed later. “Undrafted rookie safety Marquis Waters made a nice play to intercept the pass. Streveler made up for it later on a touchdown throw to running back Michael Carter in red-zone drills.”

It’s unclear if a touchdown from Streveler is good or bad news for Carter, who would probably prefer to be getting his snaps with Rodgers or Zach Wilson. Still, TDs are never a bad thing and the Jets coaching staff loves to rotate everyone in and out.

It’s important to note that at this stage of OTAs, running backs operate more as pass-catchers than rushers being that there are no pads. Training camp should separate the men from the boys at this position.