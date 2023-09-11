Jets RB Breece Hall Sends Viral Message Ahead of NFL Return

The wait is finally over. New York Jets football returns tonight on September 11, as Gang Green faces off against the division rival Buffalo Bills.

Overshadowed by Aaron Rodgers and the arrival of several key veterans including Dalvin Cook, Allen Lazard, Al Woods and more, is the return of running back Breece Hall — who tore his ACL about 10 and a half months ago. The climb has not been easy on Hall, but his recovery has been remarkably fast, nonetheless.

On the morning of September 11, the rising star had a humble message for the fanbase on social media. “Long time coming,” he wrote. “Woke up feeling blessed and grateful 🙏🏾🤞🏾.”

Jets’ Breece Hall Says Dalvin Cook RB Addition Gives NYJ ‘Best Duo in the League’

While addressing the media on Saturday, September 9, Hall expressed his confidence in the current NYJ running back room.

“We’re probably going to be the best duo in the league. So, I’m not really too worried about that,” he voiced to reporters after being asked what he and Cook can accomplish together.

Hall also noted that “it’s been good” having the veteran ball carrier around. “Me and him have really gained like a really good relationship,” the second-year playmaker explained. “With him, he had [an] ACL the fourth game [of] his rookie year so he knows exactly what I’m going through right now.”

Cook’s advice to Hall on his recovery: “You can’t cheat the process.”

“As much as you want everything to hurry up and be back… everything comes over time,” Hall relayed via Cook. “You might feel explosive, but your true explosiveness might not come back right when you want it to. Everything just takes time… In order for you to really get better and get back to being yourself, you got to play football.”

Fans will be pleased to know that Hall appears to be heeding that advice.

“Just to play again, that’s my goal [for Week 1],” the running back stated. Although, he did add later that “I feel pretty good right now. So, I don’t feel like I’m too far off [getting back to normal].”

Jets RB Dalvin Cook Doesn’t Care About Carries, Just Wants to Win

Most expect Cook to lead the NYJ backfield in Week 1, with Hall working his way back to full strength. The veteran isn’t all that concerned about carries, however.

“I expect the same thing every year, be productive,” Cook replied on September 9. “I ain’t worried about carries and all that. I’m just trying to go win the football game and have some fun.”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that this mentality is no front from Cook.

“When [Cook] left [the meetings] I was like — ‘There is no way after those, he is going to want to play here’ — and he still wanted to be here,” Saleh admitted earlier that day (Sept. 9).

The Jets HC went further into detail, acknowledging that Cook may not be “the guy” in New York once Hall is healthy — meaning a backseat role he’s never been accustomed to throughout his career.

“I was like — ‘Why would he want to be here with the way we explained it?’” Saleh went on. “But he is all-in. And [his decision to sign] gives us faith that he is all-in on this process, and he is ready to do anything that we need to do to win football games.”

“I know I’m gonna get on the field, but it was just processing how [Saleh] told it to me,” Cook expressed later, concluding: “I kind of respected it, how he told me, just being real with me. And it was one of those situations where you’re either gonna man up or you’re gonna run away from the situation. And me, I manned up. I want to come make [Hall] better.”