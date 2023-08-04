Jets vs Browns: Dual-Threat Signing Headlines 3 Cut Candidates on the Rise

Back again are our preseason risers and fallers articles — or New York Jets stock report, if you will — except this year will be a little different. Instead of doing this in a general sense, we’ll put the focus on cut and bubble candidates in 2023.

For example, one could argue that offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (productive snaps), linebacker Jamien Sherwood (forced fumble), running back Israel Abanikanda (touchdown sprint), D-end Bryce Huff (sack), kicker Greg Zuerlein (3-for-3 on field goals) and punter Thomas Morstead all had nice nights against the Cleveland Browns during the first game of the NFL preseason.

Having said that, none of those players are in danger of being cut. The three-plus names below are, and each took a positive step in preventing that on August 3.

3 Top NYJ Risers During Jets vs. Browns

3. Trey Dean III, safety.

Dean was on the field for most of the Browns comeback, so he wasn’t perfect, but one could argue that he prevented Cleveland from scoring faster and more often during quarters three and four. The undrafted safety finished with a team-high eight tackles (seven solo), and was the stopper on a few big runs and YAC plays off shorter routes.

More importantly, he logged a team-high 42 defensive snaps according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini — which shows that the Jets coaching staff is intrigued by his potential. Dean may not make the Week 1 roster in a crowded safety room, but he should at least own a practice squad role if he goes unclaimed.

2. Chazz Surratt, linebacker (plus Caleb Johnson).

One of the highlight-reel plays of the first half was Chazz Surratt’s interception of Kellen Mond. It was one of two turnovers that the Jets defense forced, and a big reason they led early on — Abanikanda followed up the INT with his touchdown run three plays later.

In general, though, Surratt was quick to the ball with four solo tackles and a pass defense on Thursday night. He’s currently a longshot to make the Week 1 roster but considering the lack of depth at linebacker, the athletic former quarterback and third-round selection may have just earned some more snaps in this competition.

Note: Rookie UDFA linebacker Caleb Johnson also caught my attention and displayed a nose for the ball. He finished with five total tackles, as did 2023 draft pick Zaire Barnes — who performed well but should not be in danger of getting cut this summer.

1. Alex Erickson, wide receiver/returner (plus Malik Taylor & Xavier Gipson).

This week’s top riser was a dual-threat veteran by the name of Alex Erickson. Signed on July 20, the seven-year veteran is best known for his ability as a returner.

Last night, he displayed that first-hand, flipping one punt for 36 yards and another for nine. Erickson also showed off his receiving prowess, connecting with Tim Boyle for a 19-yard conversion that set up a 53-yard field goal.

One of the BEST highlights of #JetsCamp: #Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) unloads a deep ball to new WR Alex Erickson (@ericksona86) for a 75 yard TD 🔥 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/4DAWYNCelj — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 26, 2023

Add in the fact that Erickson caught a 75-yard highlight-reel touchdown bomb from Zach Wilson at practice on July 26 and there’s a little something brewing here for the vet. Upon signing, the experienced special teamer was a strong candidate for the practice squad, but is it possible he could sneak onto the roster with a strong preseason?

Hear me out. The Jets rostered Braxton Berrios the past two seasons in a similar role, and there’s a potential sixth wide receiver position that could be up for grabs with Denzel Mims traded away. Erickson would have to beat out UDFA camp standout Jason Brownlee and fellow WR/returner Xavier Gipson (another UDFA) for the job — assuming there is one.

Note: Gipson had a huge 45-yard kick return against the Browns, but it was an up-and-down outing overall. The rookie also muffed a punt out of bounds and was 0-for-2 on wide receiver targets (with one indecisive route on a Wilson-thrown ball).

P.S. We can’t forget veteran WR/returner Malik Taylor in this WR6 battle. The former Green Bay Packers teammate of Aaron Rodgers was the recipient of Wilson’s best throw of the night — a 57-yard fly route. Unfortunately, Taylor didn’t do too much else and has yet to get the call on any return opportunities. That makes him more of a practice squad candidate at this time.

Honorable Mentions: Draft Picks Joe Tippmann & Will McDonald IV

These two obviously have zero shot of hitting waivers, but it’s worth mentioning that 2023’s premier draft selections Joe Tippmann (C) and Will McDonald IV (DE) had above average debuts.

“The Jets’ first-round pick lived up to his reputation right away as a long, twitchy edge rusher with a quick get-off,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt wrote on August 4. “In the first quarter, he nearly sacked Browns quarterback Kellen Mond.”

McDonald also stuffed a run (three solo tackles) and was credited with a QB hit on the play above.

The second-round center, Tippmann, was even better. “Joe Tippmann played 21 pass-blocking snaps against the Browns and didn’t allow any pressures, per TruMedia,” relayed Rosenblatt again on August 4.

Jets X-Factor film analyst Michael Nania also praised Tippmann after watching the tape, citing a “hell of a reach block” on a run and “outstanding” play in both phases of his blocking assignments. Below were some of his highlights, per Nania.