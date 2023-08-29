Jets ‘Turned Away’ Trade Calls About 25-Year-Old Talent: Report

The NFL’s 53-man roster cutdown is in full swing, with the latest New York Jets player to hit waivers being undrafted tight end E.J. Jenkins.

Amid the various flurries of cuts was an interesting NYJ report from uSTADIUM, which noted that “[the] Jets have received call[s] inquiring about DE Bryce Huff and they’ve turned them away,” per their sources.

Part of logic here: Huff could do well in free agency, which would set up Jets with a good compensatory pick, potentially. https://t.co/Krl08qVcoN — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 29, 2023

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and New York Daily News reporter Antwan Staley both spoke on this bit of news after it hit social media. “Part of logic here: Huff could do well in free agency, which would set up Jets with a good compensatory pick, potentially,” Fowler voiced.

Staley agreed with the decision too, stating: “Huff is going to have a lot of interest next free agency period. Especially with Carl Lawson’s status for Week 1 up in the air, smart to hold on to Huff.”

If there was ever any doubt, it appears the popular pass-rush specialist that entered the league as an undrafted rookie is staying put for a fourth season in New York.

Jets Keeping Bryce Huff a No-Brainer in 2023

As Staley mentioned, Lawson’s potential absence makes Huff’s return a no-brainer for the Jets front office — but his status was probably never in doubt before that either.

Lawson is a free agent in 2024, and although the Green & White spent two first-round selections on the position over the past two years (Jermaine Johnson II and Will McDonald IV), they still need more pass rushers of the future to fill out head coach Robert Saleh’s five or six-man rotation on the edge.

Veteran John Franklin-Myers (under contract) and 2022 fourth rounder Micheal Clemons are in the mix as well, but there’s no reason the Jets shouldn’t at least kick the tires on extension talks with Huff. If he decides to test the market and look for a starting opportunity elsewhere, there’s not much general manager Joe Douglas can do except overpay a backup or let him walk in free agency.

If that’s the end result, so be it. As Fowler outlined, the Jets will be happy to move on with their compensatory pick in exchange.

However, if Huff’s market isn’t as large as he expects, perhaps he chooses to re-sign with a staff and defensive line unit that he’s familiar with — you never know. He’ll also help the Jets’ 2023-24 Super Bowl aspirations far more than any future draft capital would.

There’d be absolutely no reason to trade Huff right now, in all honesty, but it’s nice to hear the organization is on the same page as the fanbase.

Jets TE E.J. Jenkins Called ‘Practice Squad Candidate’ Upon Being Waived

As mentioned above, Jenkins was cut on the morning of August 29, following a Craig James (CB) cut the night before. Both were expected, but each one was also labeled as a “practice squad candidate” if they pass through waivers.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced the Jenkins move, while The 33rd Team insider Ari Meirov relayed James.

Although we’ve yet to hear about the fate of seventh-round rookie Zack Kuntz, Jenkins is an intriguing insurance policy if he’s cut — and subsequently lost on waivers. The two tight end prospects are very similar in terms of their build, height/length and ability.

Both are considered developmental options for now, but Kuntz could make the roster as the bigger name and more likely claim. Needless to say, the Jets would probably love to keep each of the two pass-catching weapons inside the organization as support for Jeremy Ruckert and the future of the NYJ TE room.

The Jets’ August 27 and 28 cuts can be found here.