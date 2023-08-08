Jets QB Chris Streveler Sends Public Message Upon Release

New York Jets quarterback Chris Streveler was waived on August 7. After the Green & White announced the news on X, the fan favorite gamer sent the following message to his supporters.

“Focused on the next opportunity and getting healthy,” Streveler voiced. “Always thankful for everything. Bigger things ahead…”

Focused on the next opportunity and getting healthy. Always thankful for everything. Bigger things ahead… https://t.co/iDWdTr14Xh — Chris Streveler (@cstrevy) August 8, 2023

What the signal-caller didn’t mention at the time is that his next opportunity could still be in New York. On August 8, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that “Streveler cleared waivers with an injury designation and reverts to the Jets IR.” That means he’ll stay with the organization — for now.

Streveler has a thumb injury on his throwing hand and typically, when this type of situation occurs during the preseason, an injury settlement could follow. If Streveler does choose the settlement route, he’ll have five days to work one out with the Jets according to Over the Cap.

At that point, he would become a free agent again. We’ll see if a settlement occurs in the coming days.

Jets Reunite With OT Grant Hermanns, Cut Yodny Cajuste

In the same post, Cimini noted that the Jets claimed former offensive tackle Grant Hermanns off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Purdue product was with Gang Green during his rookie and sophomore training camp — up until he was released in October of 2022.

Hermanns went to the Miami Dolphins after that, and then the Bucs, but his only NFL experience came with the Jets in 2022 (two games). Now, he’s back with New York.

In a corresponding move, the Jets released veteran O-tackle Yodny Cajuste, who Cimini listed as “injured.” We’ll see if Cajuste passes through waivers as Streveler did.

The Green & White now have seven offensive tackles under contract. Those players are Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton, Max Mitchell, Billy Turner, Carter Warren, Greg Senat and Hermanns. Guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Adam Pankey also have the ability to play tackle in a pinch.

Jets LBs Hamsah Nasirildeen & Maalik Hall Also Reverted to Injured Reserve

On a similar note, recent cuts at linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen and Maalik Hall also reverted to the injured reserve on August 7.

#Jets Maalik Hall and Hamsah Nasirildeen reverted to injured reserve — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 7, 2023

NFL insider Aaron Wilson revealed the news on X. Like Streveler, it remains to be seen if an injury settlement will occur involving either of the two young linebackers.

The Jets have already signed veterans Nick Vigil and Sam Eguavoen in place of Nasirildeen and Hall.

Ex-Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater Signs With Lions

There was one final piece of Jets news this week. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the details on August 7.

The #Lions are signing QB Teddy Bridgewater after a recent visit to Detroit, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A new backup QB. pic.twitter.com/pRA6EqMi5Q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2023

“The [Detroit] Lions are signing QB Teddy Bridgewater after a recent visit to Detroit, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo,” he stated. “A new backup QB [for Jared Goff].”

As Rapoport outlined, Bridgewater first visited with the Lions on July 24. Head coach Dan Campbell and Bridgewater were together in New Orleans in 2018 and 2019 — which was the QB’s first stop after leaving New York.

Detroit is now the seventh NFL franchise that Bridgewater has played for during his career.