Jets Release 5-Year NFL Veteran Ahead of Preseason Finale

The New York Jets made another roster move on August 25, releasing veteran safety Dane Cruikshank. The team announced the transaction on social media.

Cruikshank is a five-year NFL pro and former fifth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, and he had only signed with Gang Green on July 20. For what it’s worth, Pro Football Focus graded him out very favorably over his three preseason outings, with an 85.1 overall and an 85.2 as a tackler.

His run defense was also stellar according to PFF, at an 81.3, and his coverage marks were solid at 75.7. One slip-up may have occurred in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. There appeared to be some sort of miscommunication on the back end of the defense as wide receiver Trey Palmer beat rookie cornerback Derrick Langford on a 33-yard touchdown over the top.

TREY PALMER TOUCHDOWN AGAIN pic.twitter.com/k6sbSFECPD — Barstool ‘Skers (@BarstoolHusker) August 20, 2023

Cruikshank and rookie Marquis Waters were the two deep safeties on the field, but it’s unclear who was at fault. The play can be seen above, courtesy of Barstool ‘Skers.

Later, Cruikshank nearly converted a game-changing turnover on a fumbled punt. Unfortunately, the call on the field was overturned and the returner was ruled down by contact.

Safety Dane Cruikshank Faced Uphill Battle With Jets

No matter how well he was graded, it was always an uphill battle for the veteran DB and core special teamer. The Jets already love Ashtyn Davis for that safety/ST role, and undrafted rookie Trey Dean III has been making a strong case for why he should be on the Week 1 roster.

Along with expected starters Jordan Whitehead and Tony Adams, as well as veteran signing Adrian Amos, that’s just too many bodies in the safety room already.

Perhaps, the Jets gave Cruikshank a look in case of injury — or maybe he’ll remain on their shortlist throughout the season so long as he’s available. Preseason and training camp are tough on NFL journeymen. Sometimes, your fate is predetermined no matter how well you play.

After this cut and Corey Davis’ decision to retire, the Jets now have 88 players on their 90-man roster. General manager Joe Douglas could choose to change that and bring in someone else for a look, or he could leave things as they are with the big 53-man cutdown looming next week.

Ex-Jets Pass Rusher Tarell Basham Cut by Bengals

Speaking of veteran cuts, a former Jets pass rusher was released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday (Aug. 25) as well. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport relayed the news, stating: “The #Bengals have waived veteran DE Tarell Basham.”

The six-year NFL pro was a former third-round selection of the Indianapolis Colts that never quite panned out at the NFL level. He found a home with the Jets from 2018 through 2020, logging one of his best campaigns in his final year with Gang Green — 3.5 sacks, five tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles in 2020.

From there, Basham received a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, registering another 3.5-sack season. His second campaign in Dallas didn’t go as well as his first, however, and the D-end wound up in Tennessee to close out the year.

Basham had an opportunity with the Bengals this summer, but it didn’t take. We’ll see where the 29-year-old turns up next, but don’t necessarily expect a reunion with the Jets.

The Green & White are loaded at pass rusher, and Basham was a part of Gregg Williams’ defense in New York, not Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich’s.