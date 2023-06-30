Jets Legend Darrelle Revis Breaks Silence on NFL Return

Pretty much since the day he retired, New York Jets fans have been asking legendary cornerback Darrelle Revis if he’d ever considering returning to the NFL as a coach.

On June 30, Revis addressed that question publicly on Twitter once and for all. “You guys keep asking me to come back and coach,” the shutdown CB voiced. “I never been asked to coach.”

The somewhat cryptic response from Revis does imply that if he were asked to coach, he would at least consider it, although a recent comment during an interview on “The Jake Asman Show” was less convincing.

“It’s an interesting question,” Revis noted carefully after a fan asked if he’d ever consider joining the coaching ranks. “Sometimes that’s what people want to see, in a sense, but you have to be okay with that. Like I said, I’m very competitive so my competitive meter is very, very high. Sometimes, your high standards [are] sometimes not — it might not be where that needs to be at the moment.”

Revis did add that he “loves the game” and always “wants to win” no matter what, but he did not specifically say one way or another if he’d like to coach in the NFL in the future.

Jets’ Darrelle Revis Reveals New Podcast Is On the Way

As Revis has mentioned in the past, he’s kept his plate full since retirement and is currently involved in several business ventures. That could delay a coaching career, but one new development should also give fans the opportunity to interact with one of the Jets’ all-time great players on social media.

“Yeah its time i start my own podcast,” Revis tweeted on June 26, “podcast coming soon… check back with me.”

He was asked about that new “open format” podcast that he’ll be starting up in the near future while speaking with Asman and according to the spot, the show won’t just talk about football but will focus on different topics and genres that interest Revis. The small sneak peek did clarify that everything is still in the developmental stages — including the overall “concept.”

Revis even joked that fellow Jets great Joe Klecko could come on after the recent drama between the two on social media. He did not provide an official date or name.

The Hall of Fame inductee is also a “proud” father, and coaching can be just as demanding as being a professional athlete at times.

Jets’ Darrelle Revis Jokingly Rips Nick Mangold in Recent Twitter Interaction

Revis has been pretty active on social media lately and one of the funnier moments came when he ragged on former Jets teammate Nick Mangold — although not all fans appreciated the joke.

“What athlete would you want to drink a Coors with,” Pardon My Take tweeted as an ad. A fan then responded by tagging Mangold and Revis, replying: “@nickmangold or @Revis24.”

After Mangold chimed in relaying, “I like the first choice,” Revis roasted the fan favorite center in the comments, joking: “the first choice never won a Super Bowl 🤣.”

This has always been a bit of a sensitive topic for a contingent of Jets fans, being that Revis won his Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots — or in other words, public enemy number one. A few NYJ supporters even tweeted at Revis for the response.

One said: “Technically jets fans don’t acknowledge your ring so from our perspective you never won a Super Bowl either 🤷‍♂️ sorry I don’t make the rules I just follow them.”

Revis, proud of his entire NFL career, wrote back respectfully: “it’s apart of my legacy and will forever be apart of my story.”