Jets Fans React to Failed WR Trade: ‘You Can’t Make This Up’

The New York Jets received some disappointing news on August 18.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport relayed: “The [Detroit] Lions are waiving/injured WR Denzel Mims after a practice ankle injury led to a calf injury in rehab, source said. He had impressed in camp and could be an interesting addition when healthy.”

Of course, this means that Mims won’t make the Lions’ 53-man roster, meaning the original pick swap is negated. Here were the full terms back on July 20.

“The New York Jets are trading Mims and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Detroit Lions for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday night,” recapped Brenna White of Around the NFL. “The condition on the pick swap is that Mims makes Detroit’s 53-man roster, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.”

In other words, assuming no one claims Mims off waivers, the Lions can move him to their injured reserve and keep him free of charge. The wideout could also request an injury settlement deal, which would allow him to become a free agent after a predetermined amount of time. For now, he’ll hit waivers for the first 24 hours.

As for the Jets, they do not gain a draft pick, but they won’t lose one either. It’s as if Mims was initially waived rather than traded, and then claimed by Detroit.

Jets Fans React to Lions Waiving WR Denzel Mims After Trade

The range of emotions on this news was all over the map as some were confused, while others were mad or even sad for Mims’ career.

“You can’t make this up,” one of the angrier supporters reposted. Another stated: “Why am I not surprised that Mims isn’t working out…anywhere!”

“Oh Denzel man :( ,” wrote a third. And a fourth said: “This makes me sad, Mims hive will always go on!!”

Others also asked whether or not the Jets will receive or send anything for Mims (explained above), and finally, one fan took his anger out on NYJ general manager Joe Douglas.

“Joe Douglas has had one good draft (‘22), and two bad drafts (‘20, ‘21),” he voiced. “Don’t know why he’s regarded as a good GM. Zach Wilson, Mekhi Becton, Mims, [Jabari] Zuniga, Ashtyn Davis. All picked in 1st 3 rounds. Many more whiffs than hits by JD overall.”

Current Jets WR Room in 2023

The Jets are definitely in a much better place than when they first drafted Mims in 2020. Back then, Breshad Perriman was getting starter snaps at wide receiver.

Now the Jets have a versatile WR corps made up of young talents like Garrett Wilson and veterans like Allen Lazard or Corey Davis. Rounding out the group are Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb, rookie Jason Brownlee and rookie Xavier Gipson — who are in direct competition for a potential WR6 role in 2023.

Also in the mix for that final spot are Malik Taylor, Alex Erickson, Irvin Charles, rookie Jerome Kapp, and rookie T.J. Luther. It’s a deep group, and one that should come down to the wire in training camp.

Brownlee is one of the biggest names to watch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jets admitted to having their eye on the undrafted talent in round seven of the late-April selection show, and after torching OTAs and training camp, it was easy to see why.

Some believe the Jets traded Mims early because of Brownlee’s emergence, but his two preseason performances have been a total mixed bag.

If Brownlee has a big game versus the Bucs, he could run away with the job. However, if he puts together another lackluster showing, the Jets will have to at least consider Gipson, Erickson or Taylor because of their special teams impact as potential returners.