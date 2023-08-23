Jets Get Key Update on LT Duane Brown Ahead of Preseason Finale

Just as New York Jets fans were getting themselves ready for another episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks last night on August 22, a very important piece of news was shared on social media.

SNY’s Connor Hughes reported: “BREAKING: Jets OL Duane Brown will be activated off PUP tomorrow, sources tell @SNYtv. He had his doctor’s appointment today in Houston at 12 p.m. & came through with zero concerns. He’s off PUP once he passes physical when back in NJ. The NYJ get their starting LT back.”

Hughes followed up on that announcement, voicing: “Brown will likely just do individual drills tomorrow as NYJ get him back in fold. Still, this completes the OL. LT: Duane Brown, LG: Laken Tomlinson, C: Connor McGovern, RG: Alijah Vera-Tucker, RT: Mekhi Becton. When healthy.. that’s quite the wall in front of Aaron Rodgers.”

Jets LT Duane Brown Clears Evaluation as Mekhi Becton Earns Starting Gig

Things are really starting to come together for the Jets offensive line. Outside of the Joe Tippmann injury during the third preseason game, this unit looks healthier than ever and that starts at offensive tackle.

Just before Brown cleared his evaluation, Mekhi Becton proved he could start at right tackle — earning the respect of Rodgers and the coaching staff.

“He did a really nice job in the [Tampa Bay Buccaneers] game,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters. “Took over half the snaps. He looks like he’s in much better shape, obviously. So, we’re giving him a run at right tackle, see how he does.”

That “run” will come against the New York Giants this weekend, and if all goes well, it will carry over into Week 1 of the regular season. It feels unlikely that Brown will participate versus the G-Men, but as Saleh promised, the soon-to-be 38-year-old is on track for Monday Night Football on September 11.

The Jets head coach always jokes with reporters that in his position, he wants it done yesterday when it comes to having his starting five ready to go on the offensive line. For the first time in a long time, yesterday is finally here.

Free Agent OT Jason Peters Offers Services to Jets

NFL Network’s Good Morning Football had veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters on as a guest on August 22 and co-host Kyle Brandt relayed that they asked the 41-year-old free agent about potentially suiting up for the Jets in 2023.

“They give me the call, I’m gonna show up and show out,” Peters told the GMFB crew. “That’s what I do. I’m a straight professional when it comes to that. Helping the young guys — if they want me to sit, you know I’ll sit.”

We asked Free Agent OT Jason Peters about helping the Jets O-Line: “They give me the call, I’m gonna show up and show out. That’s what I do. I’m a straight professional when it comes to that. Helping the young guys- if they want me to sit, you know I’ll sit.” pic.twitter.com/JscWUQfvqo — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) August 22, 2023

This response had a good deal of Jets fans hypothesizing a Peters signing on Tuesday afternoon, however, it doesn’t make much sense considering the latest at the position. As detailed above, with Brown and Becton finally healthy, this NYJ O-line looks stronger than it has been all spring and summer.

The Jets also have five offensive tackles that could make the 53-man roster — including recent draft picks Max Mitchell and Carter Warren, who should be considered locks to make it at this time. The one uncertainty is Billy Turner, a staff favorite of new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Gang Green could decide to cut Turner if they feel confident in the health of Brown and Becton, but would they really release a well-liked veteran player with knowledge of the system for an older vet that’s coming in fresh? That’s highly unlikely in all honesty.

If Brown suffered a setback or Becton reinjured his knee, the Jets probably would get Peters on the line. Despite his age, he’s proven to still be a reliable pass protector and experienced Band-Aid in recent seasons.

The Jets don’t need a Band-Aid at the moment, but all it takes is one or two injuries to change that. In other words, Peters is a last-ditch insurance policy that the fanbase should collectively never want to see in green and white. If he’s in the building, it means things have gone off the rails in 2023.