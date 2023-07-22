Jets Vet Turns up on PUP List, Opening Door for 2023 Comeback Story

The New York Jets had an electrifying practice on Saturday, July 22 — which was the clear best of three for Aaron Rodgers and the offense so far.

One important piece was still missing in action, however, veteran left tackle Duane Brown. The 2022 starter had missed the first two practices of training camp due to “personal reasons,” but his third absence was injury related.

“LT Duane Brown, coming off shoulder surgery, has been added to the PUP list,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported after Saturday’s practice. “He was late for camp with an excused absence. Now in camp, he’s not cleared for practice.”

Duane Brown Injury Update Provides an Opportunity for Mekhi Becton to Win Back Jets’ LT Job

Brown was very candid in stating that his recovery from shoulder surgery could push into training camp and the 2023 preseason, but that doesn’t mean it won’t have an impact on the starting left tackle competition.

Mekhi Becton has not minced words this offseason — he wants the job. Standing in his way is the soon-to-be 38-year-old and head coach Robert Saleh. The latter has backed the more experienced Brown at every turn, even if the job is technically up for grabs.

Still, this update opens the door of opportunity for Becton once again.

Newcomer Billy Turner and Becton have worked in at left tackle with Rodgers and Zach Wilson during the first couple days of camp. Typically, Turner has lined up with the first-team blocking unit — but keep in mind that Becton is also working his way back from a serious knee injury in his own right.

The former first-round selection looks to be in tremendous shape so far, even if he has to shake off some rust on the football field before working with the ones. Optimistic Jets shared a video of Becton running blocking drills with agility and quickness.

You can tell Mekhi Becton is out to prove a lot of people wrong this year. Looking strong and smooth #Jets pic.twitter.com/AV8DZGs9ZM — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) July 21, 2023

Becton has also gone viral several times this summer for his weight loss — if nothing else. Associated Press beat reporter Dennis Waszak Jr. tweeted out the hulking offensive tackle warming up on July 20, referring to him as “slim” and “trim.”

A slim, trim Mekhi Becton ready to roll. Fan yells: “Lookin’ good, Mekhi!”

Becton gives a big thumbs up. #Jets pic.twitter.com/AlzVXocegs — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) July 20, 2023

To that point, SNY’s Connor Hughes added that “Becton looks as good as I’ve seen him since Jets drafted him.”

As a pass protector, the comeback candidate has been beat once or twice to start camp, but he’s also received more positive reviews than in recent summers. For example, The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt expressed that “Becton looked pretty good in [a] series there blocking for Zach Wilson” on July 21, relaying that the first-round talent “was winning his battles.”

Without pads, that’s not so easy for an offensive tackle that relies on his strength.

Having said all that, Rosenblatt didn’t appear all that concerned about Brown’s slow start to camp during his day three round-up on July 22. “He’ll likely be eased back into the mix anyway, as he’s coming off shoulder surgery,” the beat reporter voiced after noting his PUP list designation.

When the veteran does eventually return, Brown versus Becton is expected to be the most important training camp competition of the Jets’ 2023 preseason period.

Jets First Rounder Will McDonald Banged Up With Leg ‘Contusion’ to Start Training Camp

In other news, 2023 first rounder Will McDonald IV has signed his rookie contract (per Hughes on July 19), but he has not gotten many reps over the past couple of days.

McDonald suffered a leg “contusion,” or notable bruise, during Thursday’s practice. His absence was first noted on Friday, and Coach Saleh later explained why the explosive pass rusher wasn’t on the field.

Rest assured, this minor injury is no cause for concern at this time — but it does explain the youngster’s slow start. The Jets defensive line has dominated the early days of practice according to Rosenblatt among others, with Jermaine Johnson II, Bryce Huff, John Franklin-Myers and more getting to Rodgers and Wilson often.

The one missing piece has been McDonald, but this injury shouldn’t keep him out long.