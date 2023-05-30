Jets Part Ways With 6-Year NFL Veteran After Signing: Report

The New York Jets beefed up their offensive line depth on May 30, signing veteran O-tackle Yodny Cajuste.

In doing so, Jets general manager Joe Douglas had to clear a roster spot. The franchise announced the corresponding cut later in the afternoon, noting that they decided to release offensive lineman Eric Smith to make room for Cajuste.

We've signed OL Yodny Cajuste and released OL Eric Smith. 📰 https://t.co/5KZqJrEzjg pic.twitter.com/SecT0YNOqI — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 30, 2023

“Smith (6-4, 308) spent last season on and off the Green & White’s practice squad and had a stint with the team in 2018,” team reporter Ethan Greenberg informed. “He first signed with the [Miami] Dolphins in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia before joining the [New England] Patriots squad the following season.”

OL Eric Smith Never Registered a Game With Jets

Smith fit the mold of a Douglas blocker based on his versatility, but he was never called upon to play in a regular season game with the Jets.

The OT/G last appeared with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, but the journeyman has also played in games with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants in previous seasons. He’s bounced around the NFL for a total of six years.

If Smith latches on elsewhere in 2023, it’ll be year seven for the long-time reserve. Including the Jets, he’s already spent time within seven different NFL organizations.

His most recent 2022-23 stint with the Jets was the third of his career, so it’s possible he’ll be on Douglas’ short list should any depth issues arise in the future.