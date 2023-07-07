Jets Cast-Off ‘Primed’ for Expanded Role, Says Writer

The New York Jets made big changes at the wide receiver position after acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and one of the more surprising moves was the decision to trade away 2021 second-round pick Elijah Moore just two years after drafting him.

While the overall result wasn’t shocking — considering Moore requested a departure the season before — the process was. The Jets backed the promising youngster publicly several times before eventually parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Given the history between Moore and the ex-OC, it almost felt as if the organization had chosen player over coach.

Instead, they elected to clean house, ridding themselves of both. Now with the Cleveland Browns, Moore is already getting some hype ahead of the 2023 campaign as Pro Football Focus’ lead NFL analyst Sam Monson pegged him as a playmaker that is “primed for a bigger role” this season.

Ex-Jets WR Elijah Moore Could See Production ‘Skyrocket’ With Browns

“For some reason, it didn’t work out for Elijah Moore with the Jets, but there is little doubt that he has significant potential at this level,” Monson began while explaining the selection.

“With a trade to the Browns — who need a higher-volume target opposite Amari Cooper — this could be the season Moore’s production skyrockets,” he continued. “Over two years, Moore has averaged just 1.23 yards per route run, with the bulk of that coming in his rookie season, but he has shown exceptional hands (just two drops) and the ability to make people miss after the catch (16 broken tackles).”

Moore never lacked talent with the Jets. It was his off-the-field dramatics that caused Gang Green to sour on him quickly in New York.

He’s already shown that ability in Cleveland during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp. “It’s clear the Browns are stressing three things: fast tempo, an attacking mindset on defense and feeding wide receiver Elijah Moore,” relayed The Athletic’s Zac Jackson during an OTA recap on June 1.

The Browns beat reporter went on, detailing building chemistry between Moore and Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson.

“Moore was frequently targeted by Deshaun Watson throughout the practice, mostly on quick passes,” he wrote. “Their best connection of the day came in a red-zone 7-on-7 period for a touchdown as Moore used a double move and turned to see the ball delivered right where he wanted it.”

Some of these early reports no doubt factored into Monson’s deliberation. He concluded that “the Browns have the role waiting for [Moore] and a quarterback in Deshaun Watson capable of taking advantage of it,” adding: “If it doesn’t happen this year for Moore, it’s probably not going to.”

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Named by PFF Alongside Elijah Moore

There’s less risk attached to this one, but Monson also named current Jets rising star Garrett Wilson as another wide receiver that could be looking at an “expanded role” in 2023.

“One of the most obvious candidates, Garrett Wilson should take off this season with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback,” the PFF analyst voiced. “He racked up more than 1,100 yards as a rookie with a disastrous quarterback situation, and if you stripped out Zach Wilson games, he would have been on pace for a Justin Jefferson/Ja’Marr Chase kind of rookie year with Joe Flacco and Mike White throwing him the football.”

Monson praised Wilson for being well-rounded, noting his “exceptional ability in all areas,” but he was most confident in the second-year pass-catcher’s unique knack for making plays after the catch, crediting him with “breaking 22 tackles — the most among all wide receivers not named Deebo Samuel.”

“Rodgers can sometimes take a little time to develop full chemistry with a receiver, but if he and Wilson can get even close to being on the same page, Wilson should put up some of the best numbers in the league in his second season,” Monson concluded boldly.

A breakout campaign like that would make Jets fans forget about Moore in a hurry — assuming they haven’t already.