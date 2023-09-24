Jets’ Garrett Wilson Explains ‘Heated Moment’ With Hackett & Zach Wilson vs Pats

The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots for the 15th straight time in Week 3, and the offense was certainly to blame.

After the game, star wide receiver Garrett Wilson spoke candidly on the offensive struggles versus the Pats, and he even explained what was described by a reporter as a “heated moment” on the sidelines with OC Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Zach Wilson.

“Yeah, just frustration that we not moving the ball,” Garrett Wilson told the media. “That’s what it was. Our defense was stringing together some stops and I feel like it was time to go — time to go, time to put some points on the board that’s all.”

He added that they were just trying to figure out “how we can attack New England,” who the playmaker credited for having a “great plan and great defense.”

In terms of the QB play, Garrett Wilson was very quick to support Zach Wilson after Week 3. “Oh yeah, come on now,” the wide-out replied when asked about his current starting signal-caller. “That’s my dog and he can spin [it]. All the confidence in the world [in Zach Wilson], we gotta figure it on offense as a whole.”

Garrett Wilson Offers Cryptic Response on Jets Gameplan vs. Patriots

The Jets WR didn’t criticize anyone by name, including Zach Wilson who he very clearly supported above, but he wasn’t as quick to compliment the offensive gameplan from Hackett and company.

“You know, you work so hard during the offseason, you grind all week, you play, and you feel like you’re at a certain level,” Garrett Wilson began after being asked if he feels he’s being put in the best position to succeed.

Continuing: “I feel like I’m in a really good spot as far as my ability and I don’t feel like I’ve been able to put that on display, and that’s for multiple reasons. I don’t know what it may be, but I just know I’m ready. I’m going to make sure to continue to be ready. I’m going to make sure that every time I take that field, I’m confident in my ability no matter what’s going on around me.”

Later, the wide-out also acknowledged that the Jets “didn’t” did enough to exploit the Patriots secondary —which was dealing with injury. “Straight like that. We didn’t.”

When asked if that was a gameplan issue in his opinion, he voiced: “That’s above my pay grade.” Garrett Wilson did add that there were “multiple reasons” the passing attack didn’t flourish, including his own performance. “We could have done more. I could have done more, period,” the rising star concluded.

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Not Upset About Number of Targets, Upset About Losing

Wide receivers sometimes have the reputation of turning into divas when they don’t get the ball enough, but that was not the case with Garrett Wilson after the game.

“Are you frustrated you’re not getting the ball more?” A reporter questioned bluntly.

He responded: “Nah, I’m frustrated we’re not winning, whatever reason that may be, I’m trying to figure it out… Everyone knows that about me, I don’t play about losing [and] winning. When it’s competition, I’m with all that. We haven’t met the challenge the last two weeks and that’s where the frustration comes from. That’s where the emotion comes from.”

The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year finished the first two weeks of the 2023 campaign with seven catches off 13 targets for 117 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted nine times in Week 3 but had his least impactful game with only five receptions and 48 yards.

Zach Wilson went 18 of 36 passing against the Patriots. He didn’t turn the ball over but only threw for 157 passing yards with a QBR of 17.5.