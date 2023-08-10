National Host Begs Jets to Attempt Trade for 2-Time All-Pro

The New York Jets have one glaring issue that could derail their 2023 season: the offensive tackle position.

Duane Brown is recovering from shoulder surgery and has not practiced yet this summer, Mekhi Becton doesn’t look 100 percent after knee surgery, rookie Carter Warren isn’t ready for a starting role, and potential swing tackles Max Mitchell and Billy Turner have had their fair share of ups and downs during training camp — with more of an emphasis on the latter.

That creates a very precarious situation for the Jets at offensive tackle, and even worse, a total mystery of who the starters will be with just four weeks to go until the regular season. Well rest assured Jets fans, because ESPN’s Mike Greenberg was on the case this morning on August 10 during an episode of “Get Up.”

.@Espngreeny is begging the Jets to get offensive line help immediately 😂 pic.twitter.com/lL1v0Ng6WV — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 10, 2023

“I’m going to make this plea in front of my [Aaron Rodgers] jersey,” voiced Greenberg on the show. “We need this man [Rodgers] standing tall when the season ends.”

Then came the request. “Dianna [Russini’s] not reporting that it’s happening, I’m reporting they should do it — the Jets should go out and make a trade for offensive line help immediately,” he begged, “and David Bakhtiari would be the perfect place to start.”

Likelihood of Jets Trade for Packers LT David Bakhtiari Ahead of Week 1

A second blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers would certainly be surprising after Rodgers came over in April. Having said that, it’s highly unlikely a Bakhtiari deal occurs before Week 1.

Maybe if Jordan Love falls flat on his face and the Packers struggle this year, Green Bay might be willing to move the two-time All-Pro before the deadline. Outside of that, the veteran left tackle is staying put with the Cheeseheads.

The Packers recommitted to Bakhtiari amid trade rumors this March, restructuring his contract by converting $9.5 million into a roster bonus and $5.5 million of his 2023 base salary into a guaranteed signing bonus.”

According to Over the Cap, that ties up Green Bay with over $19 million in dead cap if they were to trade the blindside protector in 2023. On the plus side, it would free up $21.5 million in 2024 — along with another $19 million-plus in dead money — but figures like this speak to a midseason trade rather than a preseason one.

Unfortunately for Greenberg and his beloved NYJ franchise, the Jets need help now, not in Week 8. At that point, Becton and Brown should be much healthier, assuming they don’t reinjure themselves.

David Bakhtiari Has Been Vocal on Aaron Rodgers & Jets This Offseason

It’s no secret that Bakhtiari was one of Rodgers’ best friends in Green Bay, and the left tackle has been very vocal about his buddy’s journey to New York.

Before the deal was finalized, Bakhtiari suggested an “f*** you” trade offer where the Packers pull out of negotiations with the Jets and keep Rodgers, embarking on one final Super Bowl run. He also tweeted at the veteran gunslinger jokingly during Organized Team Activities.

“This could be us @AaronRodgers12,” Bakhtiari wrote at the time. “But you playin.”

This could be us @AaronRodgers12. But you playin. pic.twitter.com/IRXdJW52Rs — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) June 1, 2023

The post included a side-by-side video clip of Bakhtiari catching a pass on the sidelines of Packers OTAs, along with a still of Rodgers surveying the field at Jets OTAs. Although the veteran blocker’s exact intentions for this tweet were unclear, the assumption from most was that it was an attempt at humor, rather than anything contemptuous.

Bakhtiari discussed the idea of retirement this spring but has since supported Love and devoted his efforts back into a Packers organization that he’s been a part of his entire career. If push came to shove, would he join Rodgers in New York for another shot at a Super Bowl? Maybe, but he also appears to be very happy with where he is.

Greenberg is on the money in suggesting that the Jets should scour the trade market at offensive tackle, but Bakhtiari is an unlikely solution at this time. Unfortunately, that’s part of the problem — good O-tackles don’t grow on trees and most teams have theirs locked up to start the 2023 season.