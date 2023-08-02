Jets Lose Out on Another Free Agent to AFC Foe: Report

Two days ago on July 31, former New York Jets prospect Isaiah Dunn teased a potential NYJ reunion when he worked out for the Green & White.

On August 2, however, it was reported that the third-year cornerback had signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We have:

• Signed S Trenton Thompson & CB Isaiah Dunn

• Waived/injured RB Alfonzo Graham

• Placed CB Cory Trice Jr. on the Reserve/Injured List @BordasLawhttps://t.co/pXEaCL9FPs — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 2, 2023

And although it’s unclear if the Jets made any sort of formal offer to Dunn, this is the second time in recent weeks that the Steelers have swiped away a potential free agent target of Gang Green. The first was former veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander — a player the Jets had been monitoring throughout the offseason.

Ex-Jets CB Isaiah Dunn Joins Steelers, Which Is 3rd Organization in 3 NFL Seasons

Dunn showed promise as an undrafted defensive back out of Oregon State. Enough to make the Jets roster as a rookie and eventually log 12 appearances in year one, and enough to win over a contingent of the fanbase.

Unfortunately for the UDFA, his NYJ fairytale ended during his second training camp after an influx of talent at the position. The Seattle Seahawks subsequently poached Dunn after he was cut from the preseason roster, and he was able to register another five appearances out west.

Now Dunn will join his third NFL organization in as many years. For a youngster that displayed talent from the get-go, it’s a bit of a surprise, but perhaps he’ll finally make his mark in Pittsburgh.

He turned 24 last January and should still have plenty of gas left in the tank.

Will the Jets Continue to Shop Around at Cornerback?

Under general manager Joe Douglas, the Jets are rarely complacent. It’s one of the reasons this roster is now miles ahead of where it used to be, and it’s also one of the reasons that the franchise was able to lure Aaron Rodgers away from Green Bay.

Despite it being one of the team’s greatest strengths — headlined by Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Jr. and Michael Carter II — the Jets have continued their search for cornerback depth this spring and summer.

First, they brought back veterans Jimmy Moreland and Craig James. After the draft, Douglas also inked 2023 UDFA Derrick Langford, out of Washington State — not mention selecting the versatile Jarrick Bernard-Converse in round six, who can play both safety and cornerback.

Finally, Gang Green re-signed another former undrafted prospect in Javelin Guidry on May 16 ahead of the Dunn tryout in late July.

Yes, Douglas is thorough, but these moves and inquiries should also tell fans that the Jets aren’t 100% certain about their current CB depth heading into the 2023 season. That would be Brandin Echols and Bryce Hall, two recent draft picks that have had their ups and downs since coming to New York.

Echols’ suspension could be playing into this cornerback hunt too. The third-year prospect is slated to miss Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills — a key opponent should the Jets need an injury replacement.

Hall would typically be the next man up behind Echols, but former starter has fallen on hard times within the organization. His cap hit is also set to balloon from $973,950 to approximately $2.822 million this season according to Over the Cap — though the Jets could likely afford that increase.

Over the coming weeks, it’ll be interesting to see how Echols, Hall, Langford, Moreland and Guidry perform during the four preseason outings, and whether or not the Jets elect to bring in any new competition at the position.