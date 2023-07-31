Jets Work Out Former Fan Favorite UDFA: Report

Former New York Jets cornerback Isaiah Dunn was first poached by the Seattle Seahawks in September of 2022.

That loss came after the Jets kept Dunn — a priority undrafted free agent out of Oregon State — for his entire rookie campaign. He was later released by the Seahawks last week on July 25.

Six days after, Dunn was back in Florham Park working out with Gang Green according to the NFL transaction wire and insider Aaron Wilson. Fans quickly began to theorize why.

Could an Isaiah Dunn, Jets Reunion Spell the End of Bryce Hall in NY?

Just after the news, the popular “Buffalo Jet Fan” voiced the following:

“Jets giving CB Isaiah Dunn a workout. The 24-year-old defensive back played 12 games with the Jets in ’21. Was used as a [special teams] player in Seattle last year. Bryce Hall set to make $3M. Jets might prefer a vet min/ udfa guy there at 1/3 the cost who can play specials.”

It’s not a bad thought from the NYJ content creator, and it might even be accurate. Let’s layout the facts of the situation.

Hall is set to make approximately $2.822 million in 2023 according to Over the Cap. The Jets can save exactly $2.743 million of that amount by cutting or trading the fourth-year CB.

Two, primary backup cornerback Brandin Echols is suspended to start the season. He’ll miss Week 1, meaning the Jets will need a reserve that they can rely on against the division rival Buffalo Bills — just in case of injury.

That could easily be Hall, but it would cost the Jets more money to commit.

Instead, someone like Dunn might change their mind. After all, the youngster was in competition with Hall in years past and the same could happen this summer.

Another option would be Javelin Guidry, a fellow former Jets UDFA that re-signed this offseason. Veteran Jimmy Moreland and current undrafted rookie Derrick Langford are also in the mix, and the Dunn workout just further confirms that general manager Joe Douglas is going to make Hall earn that CB4 role behind Echols in 2023 — assuming he’s able to win the job.