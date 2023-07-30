Recent Ex-Jets Draft Bust Retires From NFL: Report

It was a pretty forgettable career for former New York Jets pass rusher Jabari Zuniga, who has reportedly retired from the NFL on July 30 according to New Orleans Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill.

Zuniga spent one season with the Saints after two with the Jets from 2020 through 2021. The Florida product will also go down as one of general manager Joe Douglas’ worst selections on the job — a former third rounder whose top accomplishment was one sack over 11 NYJ appearances.

In 2022, Zuniga mustered up an even smaller overall impact with two total tackles in one game, officially.

Jets’ 2020 Draft Class Keeps Finding New Ways to Get Worse

At this point, the 2020 NYJ draft class is just one-upping itself over and over again for the worst group of Douglas’ tenure.

After the decision to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims, safety Ashtyn Davis and cornerback Bryce Hall are the only two members of the class that are left on the roster — outside of 2020 first rounder Mekhi Becton. The latter has already been suggested as a trade candidate too after a somewhat rough start at 2023 training camp.

If Becton were dealt this summer, there would be a legitimate concern that zero members of the nine-man group will remain just three offseasons after the draft. After all, neither Davis nor Hall are considered locks to make the squad in year four.

Zuniga marks the second to retire from the league altogether, after former offensive lineman Cameron Clark was forced to hang up the cleats due to a very serious injury.

Ex-Jets UDFA Izaiah Gathings Signs With Chiefs

Speaking of former rookies, the Kansas City Chiefs acted quickly to scoop up undrafted wide receiver/tight end Izaiah Gathings on July 30. KC Sports Network insider Charles Goldman confirmed the news, which came after two long-term injury designations for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Obviously, the Chiefs have had a lot of success with dynamic pass-catching weapons at the tight end position starting with future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid has also featured unique TE talents like Demetrius Harris and Jody Fortson for years, among others.

A “nice-sized wideout coming off a career season,” Pro Football Network scouting expert Tony Pauline outlined for Gathings ahead of the draft.

“Settles into the open spot of the field, extends his hands, and snatches the ball away from his frame,” Pauline continued. “Adjusts to the errant throw on crossing patterns, makes the reception in stride, and keeps the play in bounds after the catch. Displays soft, consistent hands. Tough to bring down in the open field.”

The Jets brought in Gathings to compete with fellow pass-catching rookies Zack Kuntz and E.J. Jenkins. The former was a seventh-round selection, the latter a priority UDFA.

Due to their respective statuses inside the organization, plus the overall depth at the position, Gathings’ odds of making the Week 1 roster — or even the NYJ practice squad — always felt like an uphill battle from the start.

The Jets still flaunt Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert and Kenny Yeboah before you even make your way down to Kuntz and Jenkins. For that reason, Gathings was cut after the franchise chose to add veteran defensive lineman Ife Odenigbo and running back Damarea Crockett on July 21.