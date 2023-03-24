Ex-Jets WR Returns to New York, Signing With Giants

Former New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is coming home — well, to New York at least.

CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson was the first to report the move on March 23, tweeting: “Source: WR Jamison Crowder doing a one year with [New York] Giants.” Big Blue welcomed him to the organization later that afternoon.

Welcome to the squad, Jamison Crowder 🤙 pic.twitter.com/GLZxqekATR — New York Giants (@Giants) March 23, 2023

“Excited to be here, can’t wait to go, let’s go Giants,” Crowder told fans after signing his new deal with the G-Men.

Ex-Jets’ Jamison Crowder Hoping for Duke Connection With Daniel Jones After Forgettable Campaign in Buffalo

Crowder was actually one of ex-general manager Mike Maccagnan’s best signings during his tenure as NYJ shot caller. Not only did he play the entirety of his three-year deal, but he also accumulated just under 2,000 scrimmage yards at a total of 1,997.

1,979 of those yards came through the air as a receiver, where Crowder led the Jets in production not one but two seasons from 2019 through 2020. His worst season was his last one, as injuries started to catch up to the veteran slot-threat once again.

Still, Crowder had become one of Sam Darnold’s favorite weapons before the regime change in 2021. Now he’ll attempt to take over that role for Daniel Jones after a failed season with the Buffalo Bills in 2022 — four appearances, 60 total receiving yards.

“Talkin’ Giants” on Twitter pointed out that there is actually a Duke Blue Devils connection between Jones and Crowder, although they just missed each other in college.

Daniel Jones & Jamison Crowder together again pic.twitter.com/fgW5j7rc4o — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) March 23, 2023

Crowder played for Duke from 2011 through 2014, putting up three 1,000-yard seasons as a Blue Devil. Jones’ freshman year was in 2015, but he didn’t take on the starting role until 2016.

At this stage of his career, he should serve as a reliable safety net when healthy.

Jets WR Corps Making Wholesale Changes Around Garrett Wilson in Preparation for Aaron Rodgers

Outside of 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Jets general manager Joe Douglas appears intent on making big changes at the wide receiver position this offseason.

This does make sense, considering the Jets are switching over from Mike LaFleur’s system to Nathaniel Hackett’s — which involves more of an emphasis on run blocking WRs — but some of these signings appear to be aimed at appeasing Aaron Rodgers as well.

Gang Green has already cut Braxton Berrios and traded Elijah Moore, and the assumption is that Corey Davis is not far behind if the Jets end up signing free agent target Odell Beckham Jr. That would create a WR corps of Wilson, newcomer Allen Lazard, newcomer Mecole Hardman, Denzel Mims (if he’s retained), Irvin Charles, Diontae Spencer, Malik Taylor and either Davis or Beckham.

New York has also been linked to long-time Green Bay Packers veteran and close friend of Rodgers, Randall Cobb.

Latest Rumors on Odell Beckham Jr. to the Jets

All signs are pointing to Beckham following Crowder and making a return to New York — except each would join the opposite franchise from their past.

On the “Can’t Wait” podcast, The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt told Tim McMaster that “I think [OBJ to the Jets is] happening.”

He explained: “By all accounts the Odell thing is real. I’ve heard that from both people in the building and people around the league and people close to Odell that he is legit interested in playing with Aaron Rodgers.”

SNY’s Connor Hughes also noted that he’d be “surprised” if it didn’t happen at this point, while engaging with fans on Twitter.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington even stated that Beckham and the Jets share a “mutual interest in getting a deal done” on March 23 — relayed from live television via Bleacher Report.

So long as the Rodgers trade occurs and the two sides figure out a number that works for everyone, Beckham should be suiting up in green and white in 2023.