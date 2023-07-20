Jets Draft Pick Sidelined ‘a Couple of Weeks’ After ‘Boot’ Spotted at Camp

Optimism was in the air as the New York Jets started up 2023 training camp with their first open practice on July 20.

It wasn’t all good vibes on day one, however, as head coach Robert Saleh provided a worrisome injury update on one of the rookie draft picks. “JBC, he’s dealing with a foot,” Saleh informed, regarding sixth-round defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse. “He’ll come around, [but] it’s going to take a couple of weeks.”

The LSU product was a surprise addition on the Active/PUP list on July 19, and the speculation worsened after SNY’s Connor Hughes tweeted that “Bernard-Converse has a boot on his left foot” near the start of practice.

On the bright side, Saleh did express that the injuries to tight end C.J. Uzomah and wide receiver Randall Cobb are both minor, noting that both should return within the next few days.

Jets Rookie Jarrick Bernard-Converse Will Be Slowed by Injury in Year 1

A sixth-round selection isn’t typically considered a lock to make the 53-man roster, but JBC should have a spot when all is said and done. Whether or not he’ll play at all to start the year is another story.

With a potential transition to free safety in mind, Bernard-Converse was already a developmental prospect coming into the 2023 season. After this injury, any chance of an early-season impact is most likely negated.

Think third-round TE Jeremy Ruckert in 2022, or defensive back Jason Pinnock and linebacker Jamien Sherwood the year before. The Jets have taken their time with most of their mid-to-late round draft picks under Saleh’s regime — outside of cornerback Michael Carter II and one or two others.

That’s now very likely in the case of Bernard-Converse. Expect the Jets to ease the versatile DB in as he recovers from whatever foot injury he’s suffered. Without training camp, he’ll likely fall behind as a rookie and he was already more of a year two prospect to begin with.

Jets HC Robert Saleh Reveals RB Breece Hall Up to 23 MPH in Straight-Line Speed

Associated Press beat reporter Dennis Waszak Jr. started the morning by tweeting out an update on Breece Hall.

“RB Breece Hall, placed on PUP yesterday to start camp, is working with a trainer on the side wearing a jersey and helmet,” Waszak informed. “He can be activated from PUP at any point in camp.”

“He looks really good,” Saleh noted regarding Hall. “Someone gave me a little whisper that he hit 23 [miles per hour] today on his GPS so he looks really good. He looks strong, he’s in really good shape.”

Saleh did add that the Jets will “do good by” Hall before rushing him back onto the field. “When he’s ready, he’s ready,” the coach explained. “The one thing with these ACLs, you don’t want to go too quick but at the same time, you don’t want to go too slow, so there’s a balancing act. Trust our trainers, trust our doctors, and as of now — knock on wood — things are going really well.”

In other injury news, left tackle Duane Brown did not practice on July 20, but it’s no cause for concern. According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Brown was “absent for personal reasons.” Billy Turner and Mekhi Becton worked in on the left-hand side with the veteran missing in action.