Jets Camp Standout Cut After Unexpected Injury: Report

Dalvin Cook finally put pen to paper with the New York Jets on August 16, but with good news came an unfortunate discovery.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo was the first to report, informing: “Jets CB Javelin Guidry injured his knee in the joint practice today with the [Tampa Bay] Buccaneers and is expected to undergo surgery in the near future, sources say. Guidry, who has impressed in camp and preseason, is likely to land on injured reserve.”

#Jets CB Javelin Guidry injured his knee in the joint practice today with the #Buccaneers and is expected to undergo surgery in the near future, sources say. Guidry, who has impressed in camp and preseason, is likely to land on injured reserve. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 16, 2023

Moments later, Associated Press NYJ beat reporter Dennis Waszak Jr. noted that Guidry will indeed be cut in order to free up room for Cook on the 90-man roster. Waszak did add that the cornerback “could end up on IR [injured reserve] with NY” if he clears waivers.

Javelin Guidry’s Jets Comeback Story Cut Short by Injury

It’s a real shame to see Guidry go down with injury. He was currently in the midst of a great comeback effort with the organization after being waived last summer.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas first found Guidry in 2020, and the undrafted rookie ended up lasting longer than a couple of draft picks that year. The Green & White then brought him back this May after losing him on waivers in 2022.

For the most part, the reunion was positive. After standing out during the Hall of Fame game versus the Cleveland Browns, some even predicted Guidry would make the 53-man roster again this year. Unfortunately, fate had other plans.

When participating in joint practices with other teams, it feels like there’s always an added risk of injury. The Jets managed to make it through Carolina unscathed, but they’ll take their first major injury hit during Bucs week.

Guidry’s departure also impacts the cornerback room. With Brandin Echols suspended to start the year, Bryce Hall now has an even clearer path to Week 1.

He’ll still likely have to beat out camp revelation Jimmy Moreland, but Guidry’s regular season experience inside Saleh’s system posed a much greater threat to Hall. Of course, if the Jets prefer to play it safe, they could always roster both Moreland and Hall until Echols makes his return in Week 2.

Jets-Buccaneers Joint Practice Has Casualty on Both Sides

The Jets-Buccaneers joint practice was filled with its fair share of fighting. Guidry’s potential season-ending injury was also the second of those on the day — so this wasn’t the most productive of sessions.

Tampa Bay wide receiver Russell Gage was the first major injury according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. “Source: Bucs WR Russell Gage will miss the 2023 season with the knee injury suffered today vs. the Jets,” Fowler reported.

Source: #Bucs WR Russell Gage will miss the 2023 season with the knee injury suffered today vs. the Jets. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 16, 2023

Gage was a 750-plus yard receiver with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 and 2021. Last year, he added another 426 receiving yards with Tom Brady and the Bucs despite only appearing in 13 games.

The injury bug has caught the slot receiver a few times throughout his career, but he’s never missed an entire season. It appears that will change in 2023.

After practice, ex-Jets head coach Todd Bowles commented on the Gage injury via Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud.

Todd Bowles confirms it looks like a serious knee injury for WR Russell Gage pic.twitter.com/iChZ7rXn4H — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 16, 2023

“We hear it’s going to be pretty serious,” Bowles replied. “Waiting to hear the final results, but he’s been battling back for the last — obviously since he’s been here, it seems like. We wish him the best… Our hearts go out to him, and we’ll see how it goes.”