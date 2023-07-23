Jets Breakout Candidate ‘Looks Bigger, Faster, Stronger’ at Training Camp

Whether intentional or not, actions always have consequences. Although at times, those consequences are positive.

For example, when the New York Jets drafted Will McDonald IV in round one of the NFL Draft, they sent a message to Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff and — perhaps most of all — 2022 first rounder Jermaine Johnson II that snaps must be earned on this NYJ defensive line.

The latter has responded with a truly dominant start at 2023 training camp. “Jermaine Johnson has been one of the Jets best players in camp,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt voiced on July 23. “Looks bigger, faster, stronger. OTs having a hard time with him.”

Head coach Robert Saleh also divulged that Johnson has “packed on some really good weight” over the offseason, adding that the first-round talent “looks really powerful.”

“[Johnson] looks massive, in a good way,” Saleh reiterated on July 23. “He looks explosive. He’s very powerful — if you hold a bag, he’s just so heavy-handed… Really expecting him to take a jump this year. Excited about where his mindset is, his confidence, his competitive spirit, all of it. He’s in a good place right now.”

Jets’ Jermaine Johnson & Jamien Sherwood Named as ‘Breakout Candidates’ by Teammates

Saleh and Rosenblatt aren’t the only ones that have been impressed by Johnson so far. During his July 23 article, ESPN’s Rich Cimini relayed an enticing message from team leaders Quinnen Williams and C.J. Mosley.

“Players know players,” Cimini wrote. “That’s why it was interesting to hear Mosley and Williams single out linebacker Jamien Sherwood and defensive end Jermaine Johnson, respectively, as breakout candidates.”

“Sherwood is getting first dibs on the outside linebacker position vacated by Kwon Alexander (free agent),” the ESPN beat reporter explained. “He’s a former college safety who made the transition to linebacker in 2021. Johnson was a 2022 first-round pick who was limited to only 312 snaps because of a deep rotation on the defensive line.”

The latter also appears very motivated to prove that he makes the most out of every single snap he gets in Saleh’s three-line rotation of pass rushers. Johnson took to Twitter to rip an NFL analyst this summer after the writer called it a “make-or-break season” for the second-year prospect.

So far, the added incentive appears to be helping…

2023 Training Camp Notes on Jets Pass Rusher Jermaine Johnson II

In general, the Jets defensive line has been off to a fantastic start at training camp, but Johnson has stood out more than most.

“Huff and Jermaine Johnson always seem to jump out with how fast they get off the line of scrimmage,” Rosenblatt observed on July 21. The NYJ beat reporter has also noted several quarterback pressures that would’ve likely been sacks if the defenders were allowed to hit the QBs.

For example, on July 23 he tweeted: “Aaron Rodgers with a nice completion to Allen Lazard in the middle of the field, though I think Jermaine Johnson — who has looked dominant today — would’ve sacked him.”

Earlier, Rosenblatt reported that “Johnson tossed aside Billy Turner for what would’ve been an easy sack on Aaron Rodgers.”

That’s a 6-foot-5, 300-plus-pound offensive lineman we’re talking about with over nine years of NFL experience.

The most interesting training camp note on Johnson has been his position, however.

“You’ll notice I didn’t include Johnson’s position earlier while referencing his role in the practice dustups,” Rosenblatt told readers on July 22. “There’s a reason for that: Johnson is now listed at linebacker.”

He did acknowledge that “it seems likely that’s more of a hybrid role,” noting: “In the plays I noticed he was in on defense, Johnson was still lining up as a defensive end — but it is interesting that the Jets changed his designation.”

Something to watch as we move forward, perhaps.