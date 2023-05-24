Jets ‘Working Out’ Controversial Free Agent: Report

The New York Jets are taking a look at a talented prospect who could be viewed as controversial considering a recent criminal investigation.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter had the story, tweeting: “Jets are working out free-agent punter Matt Araiza today, his agent @JLSports3 confirmed.”

uSTADIUM followed up on the news, informing: “Araiza, aka Punt God, was thought of as one of the best punters to enter the draft in years. He was selected by the [Buffalo Bills] in the 6th round in 2022, only to be released following accusations of rape at an off-campus party. Just a few weeks ago, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office did not file criminal charges against Araiza or the other two teammates, stating, ‘Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction.'”

Ex-Bills’ Matt Araiza Cleared of Criminal Investigation

Buffalo ESPN reporter Alaina Getzenberg detailed the findings and the resolution of the criminal investigation involving Araiza on May 19.

“San Diego State University concluded Friday that there are no findings against former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza after conducting an investigation into allegations of rape and gang rape,” Getzenberg wrote. “A criminal investigation was also conducted, with no charges filed, and a civil case remains ongoing in the matter.”

Here was the statement from San Diego State University, which was issued to ESPN:

“While the university cannot provide specific information related to its student disciplinary proceedings and investigations, or specific information related to student records, it can confirm that none of the former students named in the civil suit are now the subject of an active investigation. In addition, they are not currently enrolled, active students or affiliated with any athletics activities. SDSU reserves the right to reinstate investigations based on new developments.”

Per Getzenberg, “the night of the alleged rapes was in October 2021, and the girl, who was 17 at the time, reported to the police the next day. The police went on to investigate the allegations for nine months before turning over their investigation to prosecutors on Aug. 5, 2022. The police did not recommend charges be filed.”

The Bills later released Araiza following the lawsuit, on August 27, 2022.

“At this time, we just think it’s the best move for everyone to move on from Matt, and let him take care of this situation and focus on that,” Bills general manager Billy Beane stated at the time. “So, we’re going to part ways there.”

As for the Jets role in this. The franchise decided to move on from highly touted punter prospect Braden Mann this offseason after years of struggles at the NFL level. They re-signed veteran Thomas Morstead as a stopgap in 2023, but currently have no long-term plans at the position beyond that. Araiza just turned 23 years old on May 16.